Benson Hill Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, before the market opens, on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Following the First Quarter earnings release, Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer, and Dean Freeman, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company's performance and outlook and host a Q&A session. The Earnings Call will begin at 8:30 am Eastern and can be accessed on Benson Hill's investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com/.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Media Contact

Melanie Bernds

314-605-6363

mbernds@bensonhill.com

Media Kit

Investor Contact

Ruben Mella

314-714-6313

rmella@bensonhill.com

