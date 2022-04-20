Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Earnings For the Quarter Ending March 31, 2022

Record assets of $1.723 billion

Record deposits of $1.524 billion

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), with assets of $1.723 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced unaudited earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter was $5.4 million, 15% over prior quarter, and 7% or $400 thousand less than the same quarter in 2021 which benefited from significantly more fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Bank announced a 2-for-1 stock split on February 16, 2022, and paid on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2022. All share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends and stock splits.

Santa Cruz County Bank President and CEO Krista Snelling commented, "We are pleased to achieve record assets, deposits and loans (excluding PPP) in our first quarter of 2022. Year over year, the Bank recorded significant loan growth, excluding PPP, of over $220 million. Our steady performance has resulted in the Bank's continuity as a financial industry leader and top performer. On a local level, our entire team is to be commended for the Bank's recent recognition from the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce as a Business of the Year, and for being voted for a 10th consecutive year, "Best Bank" in Santa Cruz County. These accolades are the result of the tremendous expertise and service delivered to our clients and community by our dedicated employees."

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included the following:

Record assets of $1.72 billion as of March 31, 2022 , an increase of $173.2 million or 11%, compared to March 31, 2021 .

Record gross loans (excluding PPP) of $1.14 billion , an increase of $220.2 million or 24%, compared to March 31, 2021 .

Record deposits of $1.52 billion , an increase of $167.6 million or 12%, compared to March 31, 2021 .

Basic earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Provision for loan losses was $645 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.3 million for the trailing quarter and $375 thousand for the same period in 2021. The increase in fourth quarter 2021 was driven primarily by growth in the non-PPP sector of the loan portfolio. Non-PPP loan growth was $29 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, driving the quarter over quarter increase in provision.

Pretax, pre-provision net earnings were $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $9.0 million and $8.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 , respectively.

Net interest margin was 3.76% for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.78% in the trailing quarter and 4.10% in the same quarter of 2021.

For the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , return on average assets was 1.28% and 1.09%, respectively, and the return on average tangible equity was 13.69% and 11.77%, respectively.

Efficiency ratio was 47.98% for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to 45.41% in the trailing quarter and 45.60% in the same quarter of 2021.

All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.83%.

Continued strong credit quality with nonaccrual loans totaling only $59 thousand .

Book value per share after cash and stock dividends decreased to $21.42 at March 31, 2022 compared to $21.80 at December 31, 2021 .

First Quarter Earnings

For the first quarter 2022, net income was $5.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Major factors impacting each quarter include provisions to loan loss reserves, a diminishing amount of PPP loan fee recognition and the gain on sale of SBA loans. In the first quarter of 2022, $645 thousand was provided to loan loss reserve, PPP loan fee income was $1.5 million and with no gains on SBA loan sales. In the trailing quarter, $2.3 million was provided to loan loss reserve, PPP loan fee income was $1.9 million and with no gains on SBA loan sales. In the first quarter of 2021, $375 thousand was provided to loan loss reserve, PPP loan fee income was $2.3 million and $618 thousand was taken as gains on SBA loan sales.

Pretax, pre-provision net earnings were $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $9.0 million and $8.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The primary factors in year-over-year variance was the gain on SBA loan sales combined with more PPP fee income. For the quarter over quarter variance, the primary factor was PPP fee income.

Both basic and diluted earnings per share improved over prior quarter by $0.08.

Noninterest Income / Expense

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $789 thousand compared to $823 thousand for the trailing quarter. Noninterest income for first quarter 2021 was $1.5 million with the difference concentrated within gains on SBA loans sold which was $618 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 versus none in 2022. Prior to the second half of 2021, management elected to curtail SBA loan sales and increase core loan balances.

Noninterest expense remained well-controlled at $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, only $152 thousand or 2% more than prior quarter and only $457 thousand more than the same period last year.

Interest Income / Interest Expense and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is the major earnings component of the Bank. Net interest income of $15.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was less than prior quarter by 3.4%, or $529 thousand, and improved over the 2021 first quarter by 6.5% or $919 thousand. The year over year increase is due primarily to growth in the non-PPP loan portfolio which increased by $220.2 million over the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, PPP loans accounted for $49.2 million of the loan portfolio, the majority of which were originated during 2021, while nearly all PPP loans originated during 2020 have been forgiven. The Bank's cost of funds was 0.10% for the current quarter compared to 0.16% over the same period last year.

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest margin was 3.76%, compared to 3.78% in the trailing quarter and 4.10% for the corresponding period in 2021. The slight decline of net interest margin and net interest income experienced in first quarter 2022 is attributed to lesser PPP loan forgiveness which resulted in less PPP loan fee income recognition. PPP forgiveness was $44.1 million in the first quarter versus $55.2 million in the previous quarter. Consequently, PPP fee income was $1.5 million for first quarter 2022 compared to $1.9 million in fourth quarter 2021.

Assets

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased by $173.2 million or 11% compared to prior year. This was due primarily to asset growth generated through PPP loan origination and planned organic growth including the Bank's expansion into Monterey County. The Bank made over 50% of its PPP loan originations to new clients, the Bank's business relationships in the tri-county market area expanded and the Bank continues to capitalize on opportunities afforded by the PPP program into the current quarter.

Loans and Asset Quality

Non-PPP loans increased by $220.2 million or 24% compared to the prior year, partially replacing the $383.0 million year-over year reduction in PPP loans.

Allowance for loan losses of $20.6 million at March 31, 2022 represents a $7.2 million, or 53%, increase over the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to growth in the non-PPP portfolio and a specific reserve in the amount of $1.3 million for one impaired, yet still performing, loan. The Bank's asset quality remained strong with $59 thousand in nonaccrual loans at quarter end.

The following is a summary of the Bank's loan mix and delinquent/nonperforming loans:

Loan Mix







As of (Dollars in thousands) 03/31/2021 12/31/2021 03/31/2022 Loans held for sale $ 26,582 $ 69,507 $ 74,182 SBA and B&I loans 127,707 119,680 119,206 PPP loans 432,195 93,278 49,182 Commercial loans 72,711 91,425 87,117 Revolving commercial lines 97,219 102,534 102,563 Construction loans 87,882 142,827 152,002 Real estate loans 477,996 554,397 574,484 Home equity lines of credit 24,568 24,538 26,892 Installment, overdraft, and O/D loans 3,944 4,895 2,366 Total loans $ 1,350,804 $ 1,203,081 $ 1,187,994

Delinquent and Nonperforming Loans





As of or for the Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) 03/31/2021 12/31/2021 03/31/2022 Loans past due 30-89 days, excluding PPP loans $ -- $ -- $ 994 PPP loans past due 30-89 days -- 66 26 Delinquent loans (past due 90+ days still accruing) 69 107 2 Nonaccrual loans 30 376 59 Other real estate owned -- -- -- Nonperforming assets 99 483 61 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) QTD (2) (89) 69 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) YTD (2) (99) 69

The Bank continues to experience good credit quality in the loan portfolio. Past due loans are minimal and nearly all of the past due amount is related to one loan which is real estate secured. The Bank has not received any new COVID-related payment deferral requests, and borrowers who were granted deferrals in the past have returned to regular payment schedules. COVID deferral requests peaked at 8% of the non-SBA portfolio, totaling $9.3 million, with the majority secured by real estate. As of March 31, 2022, non-SBA guaranteed exposure to hotels/motels was $137.3 million and non-SBA guaranteed exposure to restaurants was $16.8 million.

Deposits

Deposits were $1.52 billion at March 31, 2022, representing growth of 12% or $167.6 million since March 31, 2021, and including $708.9 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Year over year growth was enhanced by PPP related deposits and organic expansion. Deposits grew $27.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to first quarter 2022 with nearly half generated from the Bank's offices in Silicon Valley and Monterey.

Santa Cruz County Bank ranked 4th in overall deposit market share in Santa Cruz County, 2nd in Santa Cruz, 3rd in Watsonville, and 15th in Silicon Valley based upon FDIC data as of June 30, 2021.

Deposit Mix







As of (Dollars in thousands) 03/31/2021 12/31/2021 03/31/2022 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 640,796 $ 716,888 $ 708,936 Interest-bearing demand 183,796 219,072 217,840 Money markets 286,900 314,541 341,460 Time certificates of deposit > $250,000 79,653 68,716 72,310 Time certificates of deposit < $250,000 47,846 45,666 45,724 Savings 117,063 131,453 137,383 Total deposits $ 1,356,054 $ 1,496,336 $ 1,523,653







Total deposits – personal $ 529,008 $ 585,061 $ 596,169 Total deposits – business $ 827,046 $ 911,275 $ 927,484

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $182.9 million at March 31, 2022, a $3.2 million or 1.7% decrease over December 31, 2021 and an increase of $9.4 million over prior year. Equity was reduced by the payout of cash dividends on common stock of $768 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 at $0.09 per share and $2.3 million over the last twelve months. There was approximately $28.1 million of intangible assets on the books due to the 2019 merger of which $25.8 million was goodwill.

Another important factor in the 1.7% decrease in equity during the first quarter of 2022 is the result of unrealized losses in the available-for-sale sector of the investment portfolio. The after-tax unrealized loss on available–for-sale securities which is a component of equity, went from $2.1 million to $10.1 million. Industry-wide there has been a material decline in market value, consistent with the significant increase in market yields. Bonds have a maturity and, with minimal credit risk, the Bank expects to receive principal, in full, when the bonds mature. The Bank's investment portfolio is comprised of U.S. Treasury bonds, SBA pools and Certificates of Deposit which together account for 85% with a zero-risk weighting, 13% is in U.S. Government sponsored agencies and 2% is in municipal bonds.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Bank's return on average equity was 11.63% with a return on average tangible equity of 13.69%. Return on average assets was 1.28%. The book value per share of Santa Cruz County Bank's common stock, after cash and stock dividends at March 31, 2022, was $21.42 up $0.99 from the same period in 2021.

Selected Unaudited Financial Information (Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) As of or for the Quarter Ended March 31,





As of or for the

Quarter Ended

December 31,





2022 2021 Change $ Change %

2021 Change $ Change %

Balance Sheet

















Total assets $ 1,723,189 $ 1,549,976 $ 173,213 11%

$ 1,701,250 $ 21,939 1%

Gross loans, excluding PPP Loans 1,138,812 918,609 220,203 24%

1,109,804 29,008 3%

SBA PPP Loans 49,182 432,195 (383,013) -89%

93,278 (44,096) -47%

Allowance for loan losses 20,555 13,399 7,156 53%

19,978 577 3%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 708,936 640,796 68,140 11%

716,888 (7,952) -1%

Total deposits 1,523,653 1,356,054 167,599 12%

1,496,336 27,317 2%

Shareholders' equity 182,884 173,484 9,400 5%

186,090 (3,206) -2%





















Income Statement

















Interest income $ 15,459 $ 14,662 $ 797 5%

$ 16,019 $ (560) -3%

Interest expense 370 492 (122) -25%

401 (31) -8%

Net interest income 15,089 14,170 919 6%

15,618 (529) -3%

Provision for loan losses 645 375 270 72%

2,333 (1,688) -72%

Noninterest income 789 1,533 (744) -49%

823 (34) -4%

Noninterest expense 7,618 7,161 457 6%

7,466 152 2%

Net income before taxes 7,615 8,167 (552) -7%

6,642 973 15%

Income tax expense 2,232 2,378 (146) -6%

1,949 283 14%

Net income after taxes $ 5,383 $ 5,789 $ (406) -7%

$ 4,693 $ 690 15%





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ (0.05) -7%

$ 0.55 $ 0.08 15%

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ (0.05) -7%

$ 0.55 $ 0.08 15%

Book value per share $ 21.42 $ 20.43 $ 0.99 5%

$ 21.80 $ (0.38) -2%

Tangible book value per share $ 18.13 $ 17.07 $ 1.06 6%

$ 18.50 $ (0.37) -2%





















Shares outstanding 8,536,924 8,490,820





8,536,000

























Ratios

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.81% 10.13%





9.50%





Net interest margin 3.76% 4.10%





3.78%





Cost of funds 0.10% 0.16%





0.11%





ALLL / Non-PPP Loans 1.80% 1.46%





1.80%





Efficiency ratio 47.98% 45.60%





45.41%





Return on average assets 1.28% 1.60%





1.09%





Return on average equity 11.63% 13.66%





9.98%





Return on average tangible equity 13.69% 16.39%





11.77%





% of noninterest-bearing to total deposits 46.53% 47.25%





47.91%





























Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends and stock splits.

