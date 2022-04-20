More Startups are Choosing Descriptive Domain Names That Tell The World Who They Are And What they Do

Recent Data Reveals Startups Increasingly Use Memorable, Key-Word Rich Descriptive Domain Names to Stand Out from Competitors

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueName, a global leader in descriptive domains, announced that more startups are choosing descriptive domains than in previous years per recent data by Marc Köhlbrugge, founder of startup launch platform BetaList. When a startup uses a memorable, descriptive top-level domain (TLD) like .games or .live, their domain more quickly communicates who they are and what they do with an authentic digital identity that stands out from competitors.

For years, the domain and startup industries assumed that rising startups would opt for exact brand match domain names ending in the legacy TLD .com, even if it meant shelling out serious cash. Today, more forward-thinking startups pick domains that reflect their willingness to think outside the box. They're choosing options like .technology, and .fund, and .io. These descriptive TLDs are affordable, industry-specific, short, and memorable, and feature an authentic digital identity that captures customers' attention.

"We are not surprised by this trend," said Mina Neuberg, TrueName CMO. "Entrepreneurs value innovative solutions, and descriptive domains help them stand out from the competition. They can express what's unique about their business from the very first impression. Domain names that are easy to remember, descriptive, and connected to brand identity are set up for success and SEO impact. And fortunately, descriptive domains are widely available."

Brandable domain names combined with descriptive extensions allow for more clarity to tell a memorable story and are easy to find by potential customers. Many startups effectively leverage keywords in their descriptive domain names that match their brand names, such as modern.energy, starface.world, and armoire.style. Using meaningful keywords on both sides of the dot is central to upping their SEO ranking.

For more information on the rise of startups using descriptive domains, please visit this article in Entrepreneur Magazine by Julia Weikel, TrueName marketing manager.

About TrueName

TrueName® is the global leader in descriptive domains, offering a diverse portfolio with nearly 300 top-level domains, such as .live, .email, .guru, .social, and .restaurant. TrueName empowers customers to cost-effectively create a personal branding tool to better market their digital identity with more memorable domain names that boost search engine rankings. What's more, customers can be confident their domain names are extra secure from the rising number of hacking and phishing attacks with the protection of TrueName's advanced, built-in anti-phishing technology. TrueName is a global brand owned by Donuts Inc., which ranked on Inc.'s 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing U.S private companies in 2021. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with international offices across four continents. For more information, please visit truename.domains .

