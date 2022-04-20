Cambridge Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $13.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the first quarter was relatively unchanged as compared to net income of $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $1.89 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, representing a 0.5% increase as compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Financial performance ratios for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were strong with Operating Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 1.09% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 14.13%.

Total loans, excluding loans under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), increased by $106.7 million , or 3.2%, to $3.4 billion at March 31, 2022 from $3.3 billion at December 31, 2021 .

Core deposits at March 31, 2022 increased by $170.9 million , or 4.1%, from December 31, 2021 .

Asset quality at March 31, 2022 , remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.17% and 0.12%, respectively.

"The Cambridge Trust Team delivered another quarter of strong performance in a period of market volatility," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO. "New business pipelines remain robust and our balance sheet is positioned to benefit in a rising rate environment."

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $126.8 million, or 2.6%, from $4.89 billion at December 31, 2021 to $5.02 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total loans increased by $98.1 million, or 3.0%, from $3.32 billion at December 31, 2021 to $3.42 billion at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $106.7 million, or 3.2%, from December 31, 2021.

Residential real estate loans increased by $32.1 million , from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2022 .

Commercial real estate loans increased by $68.5 million , from $1.51 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.58 billion at March 31, 2022 .

Commercial and industrial loans, excluding PPP loans, were relatively unchanged and totaled $249.2 million at March 31, 2022 and $247.2 million at December 31, 2021 .

PPP loans were $13.6 million and $22.2 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , respectively, and are included in commercial and industrial loans on the consolidated balance sheets.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio increased by $129.2 million, or 11.0%, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.30 billion at March 31, 2022, as the Company invested excess cash.

Total deposits increased by $142.6 million, or 3.3%, to $4.47 billion at March 31, 2022 from $4.33 billion at December 31, 2021.

Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits other than certificates of deposit, increased by $170.9 million , or 4.1%, to $4.34 billion at March 31, 2022 , as a result of growth from new and existing client relationships.

The cost of total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 0.17%, as compared to 0.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of two basis points. At March 31, 2022 , the spot cost of deposits was 0.16%.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the release of credit losses, increased by $96,000, or 0.3%, to $31.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $31.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in PPP loan income.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 10 basis points to 2.74% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 2.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting and the impact of the SBA's PPP loan program, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion and the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was 2.67%, representing a three basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 4,753,838













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 32,111







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.74 % Less: Paycheck Protection Program loan impact



(17,650)





(311)





-0.02 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments









(642)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 4,736,188



$ 31,158





2.67 %

Release of Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a release of credit losses of $412,000 , as compared to a release of credit losses of $273,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , as a result of improving forward-looking economic assumptions and the resulting decrease in loss expectations in the Company's allowance for credit losses modeling.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased by $100,000 , or 0.9%, to $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 . This change was primarily the result of lower wealth management revenue and lower loan related derivative income, partially offset by higher other income. Noninterest income was 26.3% of total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Wealth management revenue decreased by $451,000 , or 5.0%, to $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.7 billion at March 31, 2022 , a decrease of $193.8 million , or 4.0%, from December 31, 2021 , primarily due to declines within the equity markets.

Loan related derivative income decreased by $200,000 , or 40.3%, to $296,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to $496,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

Other income increased by $577,000 , or 77.9%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to $741,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to equity warrant revenue associated with an Innovation Banking loan in addition to gains recognized on a community development fund investment.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased by $407,000 , or 1.6%, to $25.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 . During the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , there were increases in salary and employee benefits expense, partially offset by decreases in non-operating expenses, professional services expense, and marketing expense as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $1.2 million , or 7.3%, to $17.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , from $16.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to the seasonality of higher employee benefit costs during the first quarter combined with recent staffing additions and regular merit increases.

There were no non-operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to $331,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

Professional services decreased by $290,000 , or 21.4%, to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , from $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to lower consulting fees associated with the wealth management system conversion completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 and lower recruiting expenses.

Marketing expense decreased by $288,000 , or 56.3%, to $224,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , from $512,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , due to timing of marketing spend.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $5.9 million , or 0.17% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $34.1 million , or 1.00% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans, at March 31, 2022, as compared to $34.5 million , or 1.05% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2021 .

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $13,000 , or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for both the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 .

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets, early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent), and troubled debt restructurings:





Nonperforming Assets





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Total nonperforming loans

$ 5,943



$ 5,386



$ 7,363

Other real estate owned



—





—





1,820

Total nonperforming assets

$ 5,943



$ 5,386



$ 9,183

Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"):

















Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)

$ 737



$ 758



$ 796

Performing



—





—





—

Total troubled debt restructurings

$ 737



$ 758



$ 796

Nonperforming loans/total loans



0.17 %



0.16 %



0.23 % Nonperforming assets/total assets



0.12 %



0.11 %



0.22 % TDRs/total loans



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



Additional Asset Quality Indicators





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021

Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.41 %



0.32 %



0.21 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



573.95 %



640.48 %



484.12 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans ex. PPP loans



1.00 %



1.05 %



1.18 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 26.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

Dividend and Capital

On April 19, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share, which is payable on May 19, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2022 . The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets decreased to 7.69% at March 31, 2022 from 7.92% at December 31, 2021 , primarily due to increases in unrealized losses within the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio combined with asset growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Tangible book value per share decreased by $0.49 , or 0.9%, to $54.52 at March 31, 2022, as compared to $55.01 at December 31, 2021 , as a result of increases in unrealized losses within the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio partially offset by income earned during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.0 billion in assets at March 31, 2022, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.7 billion in client assets under management and administration at March 31, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; challenges from the integration of the Company and Wellesley resulting in the combined business not operating as effectively as expected; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; the cost savings of the merger with Wellesley may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption following the merger with Wellesley, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2021, which the Company filed on March 14, 2022. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS









Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 33,898



$ 33,511



$ 32,821

Interest Expense



2,029





1,738





1,415

Net Interest and Dividend Income



31,869





31,773





31,406

Release of Credit Losses



(412)





(273)





(206)

Noninterest Income



11,354





11,454





10,849

Noninterest Expense



25,875





25,468





24,219

Income Before Income Taxes



17,760





18,032





18,242

Income Tax Expense



4,444





4,770





4,743

Net Income

$ 13,316



$ 13,262



$ 13,499





















Operating Net Income*

$ 13,316



$ 13,501



$ 13,499





















Data Per Common Share:

















Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.91



$ 1.90



$ 1.95

Diluted Earnings Per Share



1.89





1.88





1.92

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.89





1.92





1.92

Dividends Declared Per Share



0.64





0.61





0.55

Average Common Shares Outstanding:

















Basic



6,948,040





6,934,702





6,907,861

Diluted



7,010,983





7,007,761





6,987,216





















Selected Performance Ratios:

















Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.74 %



2.84 %



3.35 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.67 %



2.70 %



3.16 % Cost of Funds



0.17 %



0.15 %



0.15 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



0.27 %



0.24 %



0.23 % Cost of Deposits



0.17 %



0.15 %



0.15 % Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



0.17 %



0.15 %



0.14 % Return on Average Assets



1.09 %



1.12 %



1.35 % Return on Average Equity



12.37 %



12.24 %



13.53 % Efficiency Ratio*



59.86 %



58.92 %



57.32 % Operating Return on Average Assets*



1.09 %



1.15 %



1.35 % Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



14.13 %



14.27 %



15.65 % Operating Efficiency Ratio*



59.86 %



58.15 %



57.32 %























March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total Assets

$ 5,018,379



$ 4,891,544



$ 4,253,173

Total Loans

$ 3,417,213



$ 3,319,106



$ 3,180,371

Total Deposits

$ 4,473,735



$ 4,331,152



$ 3,730,065

Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 34,110



$ 34,496



$ 35,646

Allowance to Total Loans (ex. PPP Loans)



1.00 %



1.05 %



1.18 % Non-Performing Loans

$ 5,943



$ 5,386



$ 7,363

Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.17 %



0.16 %



0.23 % QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



7.69 %



7.92 %



8.41 % Book Value Per Share

$ 62.30



$ 62.83



$ 58.57

Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 54.52



$ 55.01



$ 50.70

Wealth Management AUM

$ 4,464,512



$ 4,656,183



$ 4,083,811

Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 4,659,297



$ 4,853,119



$ 4,267,326

* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations



















CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands, except par value)

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 81,748



$ 180,153

Investment securities











Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $202,688 and $201,270, respectively)



188,205





197,803

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $1,043,391 and $971,092, respectively)



1,115,824





977,061

Total investment securities



1,304,029





1,174,864

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



918





1,490

Loans











Residential mortgage



1,447,141





1,415,079

Commercial mortgage



1,579,494





1,511,002

Home equity



86,559





87,960

Commercial and industrial



262,772





269,446

Consumer



41,247





35,619

Total loans



3,417,213





3,319,106

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(34,110)





(34,496)

Net loans



3,383,103





3,284,610

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



4,816





4,816

Bank owned life insurance



47,157





46,970

Banking premises and equipment, net



17,136





17,326

Right-of-use asset operating leases



29,757





31,273

Deferred income taxes, net



10,460





9,985

Accrued interest receivable



9,718





9,162

Goodwill



51,912





51,912

Merger-related intangibles, net



2,526





2,617

Other assets



75,099





76,366

Total assets

$ 5,018,379



$ 4,891,544

Liabilities











Deposits











Demand

$ 1,426,310



$ 1,393,935

Interest-bearing checking



785,003





763,188

Money market



1,209,765





1,104,238

Savings



918,895





907,722

Certificates of deposit



133,762





162,069

Total deposits



4,473,735





4,331,152

Borrowings



16,140





16,510

Operating lease liabilities



32,271





33,871

Other liabilities



60,068





72,174

Total liabilities



4,582,214





4,453,707

Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 7,000,995 shares and 6,968,192 shares, respectively



7,001





6,968

Additional paid-in capital



228,538





229,205

Retained earnings



211,730





202,874

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(11,104)





(1,210)

Total shareholders' equity



436,165





437,837

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,018,379



$ 4,891,544



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Interest and dividend income

















Interest on taxable loans

$ 28,404



$ 29,044



$ 30,325

Interest on tax-exempt loans



350





355





222

Interest on taxable investment securities



4,411





3,354





1,585

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



654





668





658

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



25





27





—

Interest on overnight investments



54





63





31

Total interest and dividend income



33,898





33,511





32,821

Interest expense

















Interest on deposits



1,896





1,607





1,275

Interest on borrowed funds



133





131





140

Total interest expense



2,029





1,738





1,415

Net interest and dividend income



31,869





31,773





31,406

Release of credit losses



(412)





(273)





(206)

Net interest and dividend income after release of credit losses



32,281





32,046





31,612

Noninterest income

















Wealth management revenue



8,574





9,025





8,151

Deposit account fees



506





519





474

ATM/Debit card income



379





423





333

Bank owned life insurance income



187





197





196

Gain on loans sold, net



94





53





569

Loan related derivative income



296





496





671

Other income



1,318





741





455

Total noninterest income



11,354





11,454





10,849

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



17,391





16,215





16,045

Occupancy and equipment



3,542





3,516





3,576

Data processing



2,645





2,564





2,034

Professional services



1,064





1,354





1,272

Marketing



224





512





463

FDIC insurance



455





416





336

Non-operating expenses



—





331





—

Other expenses



554





560





493

Total noninterest expense



25,875





25,468





24,219

Income before income taxes



17,760





18,032





18,242

Income tax expense



4,444





4,770





4,743

Net income

$ 13,316



$ 13,262



$ 13,499

Share data:

















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



6,948,040





6,934,702





6,907,861

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,010,983





7,007,761





6,987,216

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.91



$ 1.90



$ 1.95

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.89



$ 1.88



$ 1.92



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS









Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,314,082



$ 28,404





3.48 %

$ 3,231,227



$ 29,044





3.57 %

$ 3,142,319



$ 30,325





3.91 % Tax-exempt



46,702





443





3.85





46,152





448





3.85





26,279





281





4.34

Securities available for

sale (3)





















































Taxable



203,193





650





1.30





207,207





613





1.17





229,693





694





1.23

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



937,047





3,761





1.63





704,880





2,741





1.54





183,678





891





1.97

Tax-exempt



104,837





828





3.20





105,731





845





3.17





102,348





832





3.30

Cash and cash equivalents



147,977





54





0.15





174,088





63





0.14





144,567





31





0.09

Total interest-earning

assets (4)



4,753,838





34,140





2.91 %



4,469,285





33,754





3.00 %



3,828,884





33,054





3.50 % Non-interest-earning

assets



238,864

















243,647

















259,248













Allowance for credit losses



(34,780)

















(35,108)

















(35,988)













Total assets

$ 4,957,922















$ 4,677,824















$ 4,052,144













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 764,706



$ 44





0.02 %

$ 712,123



$ 67





0.04 %

$ 632,754



$ 83





0.05 % Savings accounts



923,168





177





0.08





942,118





218





0.09





977,415





272





0.11

Money market accounts



1,187,173





1,570





0.54





969,233





1,152





0.47





586,142





537





0.37

Certificates of deposit



144,114





105





0.30





177,960





170





0.38





239,356





383





0.65

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,019,161





1,896





0.25





2,801,434





1,607





0.23





2,435,667





1,275





0.21

Other borrowed funds



16,369





133





3.30





16,636





131





3.12





22,009





140





2.58

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,035,530





2,029





0.27 %



2,818,070





1,738





0.24 %



2,457,676





1,415





0.23 % Non-interest-bearing

liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,388,409

















1,324,162

















1,085,048













Other liabilities



97,373

















105,698

















104,744













Total liabilities



4,521,312

















4,247,930

















3,647,468













Shareholders' equity



436,610

















429,894

















404,676













Total liabilities &

shareholders'

equity

$ 4,957,922















$ 4,677,824















$ 4,052,144













Net interest income on a

fully taxable equivalent

basis









32,111

















32,016

















31,639







Less taxable equivalent

adjustment









(267)

















(270)

















(233)







Net interest income







$ 31,844















$ 31,746















$ 31,406







Net interest spread (5)















2.64 %















2.76 %















3.27 % Net interest margin (6)















2.74 %















2.84 %















3.35 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021 (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022 and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022 and 2021.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 13,316



$ 13,262



$ 13,499

Add: Non-operating expenses (GAAP)



—





331





—

Tax effect of non-operating adjustments (1)



—





(92)





—

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP

measure)

$ 13,316



$ 13,501



$ 13,499

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP measure)



(59)





(61)





(57)

Operating Net Income Applicable to Common

Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 13,257



$ 13,440



$ 13,442

Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,010,983





7,007,761





6,987,216

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

(a non-GAAP measure)

$ 1.89



$ 1.92



$ 1.92







(1) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income.





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:

















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 436,165



$ 437,837



$ 407,673

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,438)





(54,529)





(54,799)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 381,727



$ 383,308



$ 352,874

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 5,018,379



$ 4,891,544



$ 4,253,173

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,438)





(54,529)





(54,799)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 4,963,941



$ 4,837,015



$ 4,198,374

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP

measure)



7.69 %



7.92 %



8.41 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share:

















Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 381,727



$ 383,308



$ 352,874

Common shares outstanding



7,000,995





6,968,192





6,960,194

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 54.52



$ 55.01



$ 50.70







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)

















Noninterest expense

$ 25,875



$ 25,468



$ 24,219

Net interest and dividend income

$ 31,869



$ 31,773



$ 31,406

Total noninterest income



11,354





11,454





10,849

Total revenue

$ 43,223



$ 43,227



$ 42,255

Efficiency Ratio



59.86 %



58.92 %



57.32 %



















Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)

















Noninterest expense

$ 25,875



$ 25,468



$ 24,219

Non-operating expenses (Pretax)



—





(331)





—

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 25,875



$ 25,137



$ 24,219

Total revenue

$ 43,223



$ 43,227



$ 42,255

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



59.86 %



58.15 %



57.32 %























Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)

















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 13,316



$ 13,501



$ 13,499

Average common equity

$ 436,610



$ 429,894



$ 404,676

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(54,483)





(54,574)





(54,847)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 382,127



$ 375,320



$ 349,829

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)



14.13 %



14.27 %



15.65 %



















Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)

















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 13,316



$ 13,501



$ 13,499

Average assets

$ 4,957,922



$ 4,677,824



$ 4,052,144

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



1.09 %



1.15 %



1.35 %





(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

