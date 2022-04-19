Subaru Announces Pricing on 2023 BRZ Sport Car

Second-generation lightweight handling sports car

CAMDEN, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2023 BRZ rear-wheel drive sports car. With a powerful 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, precise handling, and refined design, the 2023 BRZ arrives at Subaru retailers this summer.

The 2023 BRZ is powered by a 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228 hp SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission. For 2023, the BRZ is offered in two trim levels, Premium and Limited, and has a starting price of $28,595.

The list of standard features includes a TORSEN® limited-slip differential; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment; Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode; 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; dual-zone automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; power fuel-door lock; power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection; rear center console storage box with dual USB input/charge ports and auxiliary input jack; variable intermittent windshield wipers with new speed-sensing mist feature; and Welcome Lighting.

The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) allows two sets of wheels to be ID registered. This enables the owner to conveniently switch to seasonal tires mounted on a second set of wheels instead of changing the tires on the original wheels. Standard Active Sound Control enhances engine sound within the cabin for a more engaging driving experience.

The cockpit in the sports car puts focuses on the driver while not sacrificing passenger comfort. The clean and intuitive layout makes instruments and controls easily visible and accessible. Designed to resemble Subaru's iconic BOXER engine, the 7-inch digital instrument panel displays the tachometer front and center with vehicle information on each side.

Flanking the tachometer on the left, a programmable meter can display amps, coolant temperature or Lateral-G. When Track Mode is selected, the tachometer switches from a traditional circular form to a linear graph with color display.

Inside, the cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with contrasting red stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. Performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints are also standard. Front seats on the Limited trim are upholstered with Ultrasuede® with red leather accents and feature dual-mode seat-heater controls. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth. BRIN NAUB® nubuck-like material enhance the instrument panel visor and door trim.

While its primary mission is connecting the driver to the road, the 2023 BRZ also connects occupants to the digital world with the SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system. Standard for the Premium and Limited trim levels, the system features an Integrated Center Information Display that includes smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto; Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® services.

The BRZ continues to offer a standard precision-shifting six-speed manual transmission. Available on both trim levels is a performance-tuned six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with new adaptive control and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches.

BRZ models equipped with automatic transmission feature the award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. The automatic transmission option also adds High Beam Assist to both trim levels.

The 2023 BRZ Premium with optional automatic transmission is priced at $30,095

With a starting price of $31,095, the 2023 BRZ Limited adds 18-inch alloy wheels in matte gray finish; Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires; heated exterior power mirrors; upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Steering Responsive Headlights; and STARLINK® Safety and Security.

The 2023 BRZ Limited with optional automatic transmission is priced at $32,795. This option adds Reverse Automatic Braking and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

2023 Subaru BRZ Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus

Destination and

Delivery ($1,020) BRZ Premium 6MT 01 $28,595 $29,615 BRZ Premium 6AT 03 $30,095 $31,115 BRZ Limited 6MT 11 $31,095 $32,115 BRZ Limited 6AT 13 $32,795 $33,815

Destination & Delivery is $1,020 for BRZ and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,170 for retailers in Alaska.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

