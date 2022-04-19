Quantum to Showcase Video Enrichment and Analytics Solution Using CatDV Software with NVIDIA AI at NAB 2022

The new solution provides customizable AI using Quantum CatDV software, which leverages NVIDIA DeepStream, NVIDIA Riva, and NVIDIA Maxine SDKs to enrich video content used in broadcast, post-production, and sports.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced it will be showcasing a new solution, which can analyze and enrich video content used in broadcast, post-production, sports, and other media workflows, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, running April 23-27. The new solution integrates Quantum's CatDV asset management and automation platform and leverages NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU infrastructure, and the NVIDIA AI platform. NVIDIA Deepstream, NVIDIA Riva, and NVIDIA Maxine software development kits (SDKs) are part of the NVIDIA AI platform that provides AI and machine learning capabilities to Quantum's CatDV software.

NVIDIA AI Screen Grab (PRNewswire)

"Quantum CatDV has been leveraging NVIDIA GPU systems for years as part of our media transformation implementations. With this solution, customers can now add NVIDIA's world-class, proven AI and ML technologies to their content workflows. The solution serves as a centralized platform to enable users to find the hidden value in content libraries and amplify human curation like never before," said Dave Clack, vice president and general manager, Cloud Software and Analytics, Quantum.

This solution gives customers an on-premises alternative to cloud-delivered AI services that fully utilizes high-performance GPU hardware in a proven asset management and automation platform. Customers can automate common content-tagging and enhancement tasks such as object recognition within video frames, speech-to-text transcription, video and audio super-resolution, and other tools to add valuable metadata to video and image files, saving time and money, and unlocking hidden value in their media content libraries.

This enhanced video enrichment capability was first demonstrated at NVIDIA GTC in March, with an example of a sports broadcaster challenge: find all instances of referee yellow cards across hundreds of hours of soccer footage. Once objects or actions within video frames were identified, this content was then compiled into a 'supercut' within CatDV, with fully indexed and correlated timeline markers for human expert review, saving potentially hundreds of hours of work.

"At GTC 2022, NVIDIA named Quantum as an inaugural partner in the NVIDIA AI Accelerated Program, which helps developers build AI applications that customers can deploy with confidence," said Kari Briski, vice president of software product management, AI and HPC SDKs, NVIDIA. "Quantum's customers will be able to enjoy world-class AI and ML with this new content enrichment automation solution, powered by NVIDIA."

The Quantum AI content enhancement automation solution is comprised of:

Quantum CatDV Enterprise with CatDV Automation Workers

AI/ML integration based on NVIDIA DeepStream video analytics, NVIDIA Riva automatic speech recognition and text-to-speech technology, and NVIDIA Maxine video and audio quality enhancement SDKs

NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU infrastructure pipeline integration for Quantum CatDV proxy generation, transcoding, and AI acceleration

Additional optional custom AI/ML development to meet customer needs or to enable customer's development teams on the common platform

Quantum StorNext shared file storage environment integration

Optional Quantum NVMe storage to accelerate content movement within the GPU pipeline

Optional Quantum archive to Quantum ActiveScale, Quantum Scalar tape, or S3-compatible storage

Quantum is now actively engaged with customers and partners for early deployment opportunities for the solution. This solution, along with Quantum's complete portfolio of solutions for media workflows, will be showcased at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, running April 23-27, at Quantum's booths: N4106 and N4109. For more information on this and all of Quantum's solutions for media and entertainment and corporate video, visit www.quantum.com

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the CatDV media asset management and collaboration platform with integrated NVIDIA AI/ML capabilities and our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for active and cold data storage develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021 and our Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2022. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Gil

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

quantum@rlyl.com

t +1 617 237 0922

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Corp.