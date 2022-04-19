PTC Accelerates Customers' Journeys to SaaS with New Windchill+ Offering

New Generation of Windchill Delivers SaaS PLM Benefits for Digital Transformation

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the availability of its Windchill+™ product lifecycle management (PLM) software. Windchill+ is a new generation of the company's market-leading Windchill® software, delivered via a modern software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture. By leveraging the benefits of SaaS, Windchill+ facilitates collaboration around product data and enables product development organizations to bring products to market faster and to accelerate PLM deployment.

"For more than two decades, many of the world's most sophisticated manufacturing companies have used Windchill to design, develop, and manufacture their products," said Jim Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC. "Windchill+ unleashes an exciting new future for our Windchill product line, delivering the full digital transformation power of PLM while simplifying deployment, usage, and upgrades through the use of a modern SaaS architecture."

Analysts estimate that manufacturers invested more than $450 billion in digital transformation initiatives in 2021, with SaaS adoption accelerating due, in part, to the global pandemic. For many companies, PLM is increasingly viewed as a backbone to digital transformation, and SaaS PLM solutions are now seen as "the system of record for product data maintaining continuity across a digital thread that connects people, processes, and complex systems in a closed-loop that spans the entire product lifecycle," according to Frank Della Rosa, Research Vice President, SaaS, Business Platforms, and Industry Cloud, IDC.

Windchill+ combines the transformational benefits of a modern SaaS architecture with PLM speed, agility, and openness. By embracing SaaS, customers can reduce or eliminate their on-premises legacy applications and solutions. Customers can move from PLM implementation to full usage with speed and simplicity and can easily accelerate PLM adoption across the organization. Windchill+ also enables faster, easier, and more secure collaboration with external supply chain partners. PTC will leverage the SaaS architecture of Windchill+ to deliver new versions and PLM capabilities to customers over time.

