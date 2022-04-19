New Ripple Campaign Encourages Consumers To "Moove Over" To The Plant-Based Milk Rated Closest to Dairy

Consumers Can 'Trade-In' Dairy or Milk Alternative Products to Use as Currency to Get FREE Ripple

Brand Rolls Out New Advertising & Packaging Highlighting Its Taste & Nutrition Superiority

BERKELEY, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Foods , the leader in plant-based dairy, announced today the launch of its new 360-campaign Moove Over To Ripple. The campaign educates consumers on the nutrition and taste benefits of its plant-based milk and encourages consumers to make the switch from dairy or alternative milks to Ripple.

Ripple Foods (PRNewswire)

The campaign kicks off with a new TV spot called "Cows on Vacation" which features a tongue-in-cheek look at vacationing cows who finally have a day off thanks to Ripple, since the brand has created plant-based milk that delivers everything consumers are looking for in a dairy alternative: great-taste, great nutrition, and better for the planet in water usage and overall carbon footprint. The spot debuts April 18 and will run on network, cable and connected TV, including popular national prime time evening and morning shows, with additional campaign support across digital and social media.

During the month of May, Ripple will conduct a one-of-a-kind in-person "Milk Trade-In" effort to give consumers the opportunity to trade in their empty milk or other dairy-alternative brand containers to be recycled in exchange for a free bottle of Ripple, or they can participate online for opportunities to receive free Ripple products.

"We want to spread the word about Ripple – which consumers rate as the 'best plant-based milk' – and educate people in a fun and entertaining way about Ripple's unique benefits," said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. "Ripple milk contains the same amount of protein as dairy milk and has more protein than regular almond and oat milks, all while delivering on the creamy taste and texture consumers are craving. "We hope we can encourage people to 'moove over' to Ripple by putting our money where their mouth is – giving them a no-cost opportunity to try Ripple so they can see and taste the difference for themselves."

The in-person 'Milk Trade-In" will feature live events which kick off in New York City on May 3rd, followed by Los Angeles on May 12th, and Austin, TX on May 21st. All events will be held from 10 am to 4 pm local time, and participants will have the opportunity to sample a variety of Ripple products in addition to trading in an empty milk or other dairy-alternative brand container for a free 48oz full-sized bottle of Ripple. People nationwide can join the 'moovement' virtually by visiting Ripple's Instagram (@ripplefoods) throughout the month of May for a chance to win free products and other prizes.

The brand is rolling out refreshed packaging at retailers nationwide, aimed at helping people easily spot its products on store shelves and understand key nutritional attributes, such as 50% less sugar and 50% more calcium than dairy milk, and 8 grams of protein per serving - which is 8 times the protein of regular almond milk.

About Ripple Foods: Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, Half & Half, and Frozen Desserts. Ripple delivers on both high-quality taste and nutrition. It's 'dairy-free done right' - great-tasting and nourishing while leaving a small footprint on the planet. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. In a national consumer survey, Americans rated Ripple as the 'best plant-based milk' and 'closest to dairy. In 2021, Ripple Kids became the #1 new item in the category. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan and made without nuts, lactose and soy. All of Ripple Foods products are certified non‑GMO by the Non‑GMO Project. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

