4CORNERS PRODUCTIONS LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST "NEXT PAGE" HOSTED BY LAURA PATRICK AND TODD ADAMSON

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Corners Productions, a media company specializing in the TV, Film and Live entertainment industries, has launched a new podcast. Next Page is a podcast hosted by Laura Patrick and Todd Adamson. This podcast is geared towards anyone that has been affected by trauma or is interested in inspirational and uplifting conversations with fascinating people.

“Who hasn’t experienced some form of hardship in their lifetime, especially after living through 2020? Join Laura and Todd as they explore the impacts of trauma with experts, celebrities and influential people, to discover what we can do as individuals and as a society to heal and overcome. We believe no matter how rich, famous or successful someone may seem, no one is impervious to trauma. No topic is too big or too small for Laura & Todd, who will approach each episode with hope and optimism. (PRNewswire)

Laura and Todd interview expert and celebrity guests to explore how we can all turn the next page on trauma!

Next Page has a wide range of guests on the show, including actors, writers, therapists, musicians, scientists, politicians, Broadway performers, and more.

Next Page Premiere Season (Partial Guest List):

Dr. Jen Armstrong - Current cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County

Scott Evan Davis - TikTok celebrity with over 500K followers, award winning composer

Omar Torres - Licensed therapist and co-host on VICE's In Our Own World

Norm Lewis - Broadway performer and Tony Award nominee for Porgy and Bess

Joe Cunningham - Former SC congressman/2022 South Carolina gubernatorial candidate

Cullen & Madison Moss - Celebrity power couple of Outerbanks & Righteous Gemstones

David Goldsmith - Son of "The World's Most Interesting Man" and former child actor

Molly O'Connell - Runner up for America's Next Top Model Cycle 16

Regina Levert - Singer and star of LA's Rock of Ages

Tina Swithin - Author of One Mom's Battle and advocate against Narcissistic Abuse

HuneyFire - Mother/daughter Country/Pop/Soul duo

To showcase the range of topics the podcast will cover, the first three episodes will be released at once on April 19, 2022, followed by an episode a week. To listen please visit Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or plug our RSS feed in to your favorite listening app.

Fans of the podcast can contact us via email at team@4cornersproduction.com.

