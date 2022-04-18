Spring Version of "Jiangsu Glimpses" Launched -- Charm of Jiangsu in Spring, an Encounter of Flowers and Tea

NANJING, China, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2022, the English cultural and tourism magazine "Jiangsu Glimpses", produced by the "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center, has launched a new spring version which recommends interesting spring folk customs, beautiful museums and fun routes in Jiangsu.

What winter takes from here, spring will give it back. This classic verse by Heine is especially evident in "Charm of Jiangsu". After a winter of dormancy, the flowers on the Meihua Mountain in Nanjing are budding, the Biluochun tea stretches on the Xishan Mountain in Suzhou, the Artemisia Selengensis and Kalimeris Indica emerge from the ground, and the puffer fish also feel the warmth of the spring river. When spring comes to Jiangsu, people will see the beautiful flowers, tea and food of spring.

It has become a habit for Chinese tourists to come to Jiangsu to see flowers in spring. The city flower of Nanjing is the plum blossom, which glows on the Meihua Mountain near the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum; Yuantouzhu scenic spot of the Taihu Lake is one of the three major cherry blossom viewing spots in the world, also a story of Sino-Japanese friendship; Rape Flower in Taizhou Xinghua Duotian is one of the four major flower seas in the world; Yancheng Dafeng Holland Flower Sea is known as the "Best tulip scenic spot"; Yangzhou Marco Polo Flower World has the world's largest flower carpet; "Natian Flower Sea" is located in Santai Mountain National Forest Park, Suqian, Jiangsu, which includes 612 flower fields that are "stitched" together... Spring comes and grows on the branches of these flowers, releasing the unique fragrance of spring in the south of the Yangtze River.

Tea is another gift that comes with the spring of Jiangnan. Every bud sprouting in spring awakens on mountains in Jiangsu, making the spring scenes tastable and admirable. Many teas with poetic names are all from Jiangsu, such as Suzhou's Biluochun tea, Nanjing's Yuhua tea, Liyang's white tea, Yixing's Yangxian tea, Yangzhou's Lvyangchun tea and Maoshan's Changqing tea. During this period, the tea field can not only produce quality teas but also is a nice place for tourists to go for a walk. Tea trees are pickier to choose their planting sites than humans. Nowadays, people follow the footsteps of looking for tea and enjoy one-stop services in Jiangsu including transportation, accommodation, sightseeing, and food. In addition to the tea fields, tourists can also walk into the surrounding tea houses, scenery parks, picturesque villages, modern tea factories and tea museums.

In the spring of Jiangsu, tourists must not miss the fresh food such as Qingtuan and Preserved and Braised Fresh Meat. In addition, Huai'an Kaiyang Cattail, Yangzhou Puffer and River Clam from the "City of Gastronomy" as well as seasonal wild vegetables such as Toona sinensis, Kalimeris Indica and Artemisia Selengensis are very suitable to enjoy in spring.

For the beautiful and interesting spring scenery of charming Jiangsu through appreciating and tasting, please visit the English cultural and tourism magazine "Jiangsu Glimpses": https://www.jnsheji.cn/book/UxknPlftgI.

