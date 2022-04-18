Kristina Jenkins, Juliette Geraghty and Andrea Ogunbadejo Join Eleven to Lead Strategy, Creative and Production for the Creative Agency

New Leadership Thrives at the Intersection of Wellness and Greatness

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's an electric energy at Eleven , and it's coming from three new leaders being announced today: Kristina Jenkins as chief strategy officer, Juliette Geraghty as executive creative director and Andrea Ogunbadejo as head of production.

All have a singular vision for what Eleven is about: an agency that is purpose-driven and leading edge. All are also on a mission to undo the norms and conventions of the creative industry. They believe there is a new future emerging that agencies and brand organizations are not set up to be relevant in. And they are determined for Eleven to be the agency that is.

"We were drawn to each other at this transformational moment, determined to embrace this opportunity as creators, thinkers, leaders coming together to create something powerful together," said Kristina Jenkins, Eleven's new chief strategy officer. "We are here to be part of a different type of agency, company and culture that unapologetically thrives at the intersection of wellness and greatness."

Kristina infuses her New York resilience and California sense of possibility into all she does. She has pioneered and elevated agency strategy groups at Cashmere, Zambezi and mcgarrybowen, unleashing her signature superpower in each leadership role. In turn, she has helped brands like Disney, Google, HBO, Instagram, Hulu, Taco Bell, Venmo, Reebok, Verizon and Marriott show up in the world in culturally relevant ways. Incredibly passionate about empowering people to be their unique and thriving selves in their work, Kristina has been a guest speaker at Advertising Week, Virginia Commonwealth University Brandcenter, The Marcus Graham Project, Miami Ad School and The One Club for Creativity.

Eleven was born on the principle that everything matters: every medium, every detail, every touchpoint and every voice. The trio is building upon that foundation with a fresh expression of values, including: heart-first leadership, restorative creativity and a passion-first workstyle.

"We've been 'pulling it off' for too long. It's time to pull each other up," said Juliette Geraghty, Eleven's new executive creative director. "Creativity comes from people. Yet when you look at how we welcome more visionary voices into our industry, so little of the process allows us to actually see people. We're going to be focused on passions and perspectives over portfolios; to see people and for people to feel seen."

Juliette landed her first agency role this way. She was discovered by a creative director at Digitas NY while emceeing an event in Brooklyn supporting her theater outreach program for homeless teens living in domestic violence shelters. Shortly after that event, she had her first associate copywriter role at Digitas. As a daughter of immigrant parents, she has always held a passion for empowering unheard voices. In the inspiring words of Kate DiCamillo, her mission is to help brands amplify these voices to "make hearts large through story." With a devotion to cultural impact, she has collaborated with kindred spirits at AT&T, Disney, Hulu, Live Nation, OPI, and WarnerMedia to move the world forward through powerful, inclusive storytelling. Her infectious enthusiasm and creativity earned her a spot on Business Insider's "30 Most Creative Women In Advertising." Her greatest role, however, is that of "Mama" to her 9-year-old firecracker of a daughter Clover Mimi, and "Babers" to the love of her life Dave.

"We're establishing a bold set of criteria for clients that we bring in, and we'll take them on the journey. Change is hard, but radical change is needed," said Andrea Ogunbadejo, Eleven's new head of production. "This is a different way of doing things. The intersection of creative, strategy and production is where great work is made, and we plan to employ a round table approach - equal seats at the table, to achieve that."

British born Andrea has been beating the production drum her entire career - from a foundation in cinema at film school, to working in independent feature films, shorts and scripted TV for the BBC, Netflix, Sky, NBC & Syfy. She made the transition into advertising, landing at VaynerMedia London where she established and led the agency production department and in-house content studio, delivering global campaigns for TikTok, 7UP, UNICEF, Shell, Stella Artois and Johnson & Johnson. She is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and sustainability, leading DEI efforts for VaynerMedia London, committed to representation on and off camera, and working towards Net Zero carbon emissions on all productions.

Eleven's beginnings are in San Francisco, but these three are further establishing a multi-city swagger and sensibility with Kristina and Juliette based in the Los Angeles area, and Andrea based in New York.

"For 22 years we have proudly been thoughtful, kind and considerate in our culture and our work. We are now meeting this moment of change to make our mark on our industry," said Courtney Buechert, the president of Eleven. "Kristina, Juliette and Andrea join us with a freshness, a vitality and a new wisdom that is igniting us all."

