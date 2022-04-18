FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE TO HOST MOTHER'S DAY LUNCHEON FEATURING EMMY AWARD WINNER KATHIE LEE GIFFORD

LAKELAND, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College will host its 7th Annual Mother's Day Luncheon in support of The Roberts Academy on Wednesday, May 4. The keynote speaker will be Kathie Lee Gifford, four-time Emmy Award winning former co-host of the fourth hour of NBC's Today show.

The luncheon will take place in the George W. Jenkins Field House at 11:30 a.m. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance at www.FLSouthern.edu/MothersDay. The event is expected to sell out, and no tickets will be available the day of the event.

The event is presented by TECO, NFocus, Murray Equipment Sales, Heath Funeral Chapel & Crematory, the Regal Automotive Group, Kathy Abels, and Ginny and Mike Houghton.

Gifford has had a stellar career in the public spotlight, primarily as a television host, first with Regis Philbin on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, then with Hoda Kotb on Today. In 2015, Gifford was inducted into the Broadcast & Cable Hall of Fame and presented with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

She has also garnered critical acclaim as a playwright, producer, singer, songwriter, actress, and author. She has penned five New York Times bestselling books, including several children's books. Her latest book is "The Jesus I Know, Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions About Who He Is."

