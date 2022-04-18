The America's Fastest growing company 'AdPushup Inc' renamed as 'Zelto Inc'

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup, Inc. - a global leader in the ad tech ecosystem announced its corporate entity name change and will now be known as Zelto, Inc. - a technology company. The US headquartered company has been catering to the publisher's monetisation requirements for 8 years. With this name change, the company plans to better position the diversification of its product portfolio beyond the ad monetisation suite.

The word 'Zelto', inspired by the Finnish word 'Zelt' meaning 'Gold' is a testament to the standards of excellence that are met by the team. With this A to Z change, the company hopes to go beyond monetization, add more products, and take on the world one offering at a time. Zelto will bring together three products under one umbrella namely AdPushup, AdRecover and Glimpse.

Speaking about this development, Ankit Oberoi, CEO & Founder, AdPushup said "Our new company name marks the beginning of a strategic transformation of the company and we are really excited to introduce Zelto. This crucial step in our growth story will enable us to strengthen our leadership position in the industry and support our ambitions to offer products beyond ad monetisation to our existing customers."

"While the company name changes to Zelto, AdPushup (the product) will continue to be a product brand and will continue to bloom with the same zeal and vision. Our customers can expect the same seamless experience, as the products as well as the workflows remain unaffected with this development. There will be no change in terms of corporate structuring or leadership as well." he added

Here is what Zelto's current product suite includes:

AdPushup, a Google Certified Publishing Partner

AdPushup is a revenue optimization platform that helps web publishers sustainably grow their advertising revenue by using a combination of cutting-edge technology, premium demand partnerships, and proven ad ops expertise.

AdRecover

AdRecover is a pro-user solution to recover lost revenue due to adblock traffic. With one line of Javascript, you can set up AdRecover on your website to unlock ad delivery to site visitors who are using ad blocking extensions without compromising the user experience.

Glimpse

A cutting-edge solution for boosting user engagement through link previews. Websites using Glimpse enjoy a higher session duration and reduced bounce rates.

Zelto Inc (erstwhile AdPushup Inc) has been ranked as #33 in the third annual Financial Times' 'The America's Fastest Growing Companies 2022'. This prestigious list comprises the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were awarded in the list.

The company is growing exponentially and expanding their physical presence in different geographies. Recently, Zelto set up another office in Dubai in a strategic move to scale their operations in MENA & Europe. The company also hosted their first in-person 'Publisher meetup' event last month.

