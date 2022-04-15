InventHelp Inventors Develop Suitcase to Transport Multiple Luggage Items (BTM-2884)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient suitcase that would facilitate the transport of a number of luggage items," said one of two inventors, from Baltimore, Md., "so we invented the SUITCASE CART. Our design enables you to easily transport and keep track of all your luggage."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved suitcase for transporting multiple luggage items at one time. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with carrying or pulling multiple suitcases. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases organization. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

