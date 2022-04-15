EUFY SECURITY UNVEILS 4G OUTDOOR SECURITY CAMERA

Brings 24/7 remote monitoring to any location; includes built-in video storage with no monthly fees

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today introduced the 4G Starlight Camera, its first 4G-enabled smart security camera. The Starlight camera is perfect for use in WiFi-challenged areas including homes located on large properties and in rural areas, as well as farms, hunting areas, construction sites, RVs and warehouses. The 4G Starlight Camera is available for purchase starting today on eufylife.com and Amazon.com.

eufy Security 4G Starlight Camera (PRNewswire)

"Maintaining constant WiFi connectivity can be difficult for homeowners living off the grid or on large properties," said Frank Zhu, eufy Security General Manager. "The 4G Starlight solves that problem by integrating 4G connectivity into a powerful 2K camera with local data storage and best-in-class battery life."

2K Clarity All Day and All Night

The eufy 4G Starlight Camera is the first 4G security camera designed with 2K resolution and a night sensor to allow users to see colors in ultra-dark environments without needing a separate spotlight. The camera's powerful 5MP lens lets users spot the smallest details while monitoring their homes and property day or night.

Local, Secure Storage with No Fees

The 4G Starlight Camera also includes an 8GB Enhanced Multimedia Card (eMMC) for local data storage with no subscription fees. As with all eufy Security devices, onboard data is safe and secure using 256-bit encryption.

No WiFi Needed

In the U.S., the 4G Starlight Camera is compatible with an AT&T data-only SIM card (sold separately). Users' homes and property will be under constant monitoring on their smartphone or tablet with powerful 4G connectivity.

Premium Battery Life and Solar Power Support

The 4G Starlight Camera provides long-lasting power thanks to an integrated battery that supplies up to three months of standby service (2X the battery life of typical 4G cameras). Users can also take advantage of an optional 2.6W solar panel that can continuously power the camera with six hours of direct sunlight each day.

Smart Detection and Reaction

Compared with most 4G security cameras which only have motion detection, the eufy Security 4G Starlight Camera provides human detection AI, which helps reduce false alarms by up to 95% and provides 99% image accuracy. Additionally, users can adjust the camera's detection sensitivity by setting activity zones through the eufy Security app and receive real-time alerts when motion is detected. The mobile app, available for iOS and Android, delivers a daily motion detection report of notable events.

Product Specifications

True 4G wireless connectivity (with AT&T data-only SIM card)*

2K Resolution with f/1.6 aperture lens and high-sensitivity Starlight sensor delivers optimized clarity day or night

Long-lasting battery (up to 3 months) and compatibility with optional solar panel for endless power

Smart AI human detection reduce false alarms by 95%

IP67 rating to withstand extreme cold (-4°F/-20°C), heat (131°F/55°C), rain and dust

Built-in 8GB of local storage with no monthly fees

Integrated GPS to locate the camera if lost or stolen

Two-way audio for vocal warnings if intruders approach camera/property

Price & Availability

The eufy Security 4G Starlight Camera is available for purchase today in the United States for $249 or $269 with the solar panel mount. The camera will be available in mid-May in the United Kingdom for £249 and in Germany for €249.

The UK version of the 4G Starlight Camera will be compatible with 4G service from several carriers including Vodafone, EE, O2 and Three

The Germany version of the 4G Starlight Camera will be compatible with 4G service from several carriers including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone and Telefonica/O2

Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About eufy Security

With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy Security offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps data safe by storing it locally under encryption accessible only by the user. Find more information about eufy Security at eufylife.com.

For media inquiries contact:

Brett White

Brett.White@anker.com

eufy Security 4G Starlight Camera (PRNewswire)

eufy Security (PRNewsfoto/eufy Security) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eufy Security