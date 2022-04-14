Healthcare IT Update: NCVHS sends key recommendations to HHS

Jopari Solutions offers All Payer Attachments model

CONCORD, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2022, the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics (NCVHS) sent a letter of Recommendations to Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The letter included recommendations to modernize aspects of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other Health Information Technology (HIT) standards to improve Patient Care and achieve Burden Reduction.

"Jopari highly supports NCVHS' recommendations to HHS and the opportunity to facilitate the exchange of this important information as we know it expedites the handling of Claims and Prior Authorizations." - Steve Stevens , Jopari CEO.

The purpose of the NCVHS letter was to advise HHS & Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS) to take prompt action in four key areas including Electronic Prior Authorization, Electronic Attachment Standards, HIPAA Transaction Regulatory Flexibility and Streamlining the HIPAA Adoption Process.

In summary, the letter included the following recommendations:

Publish the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization proposed rule, which includes HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard to support API's. This marks the first time HL7 FHIR is named as a part of a HIPAA standard, which has been tested by many large stakeholders and can facilitate a national roll-out.

Adopt a standard(s) for Electronic Attachments as soon as possible. The standard will allow the industry to exchange Attachments necessary in such workflows as Prior Authorization, Claims and Referrals.

Evaluate and Adopt Regulatory Flexibility Strategies to permit HIPAA Covered Entities to implement new technologies, such as FHIR standards. With clear Federal Guidance, regulatory flexibility would allow for an Electronic Prior Authorization rule to be the first adopter of an API-based standard (HL7 FHIR), it would also allow the use of FHIR without being mandated to use X12 278 when the business case does not require it.

Streamline the process for adopting HIPAA transaction Standards so that it is reliable, efficient, and timely. Historically, industry stakeholders have been frustrated that HIPAA rulemaking process does not deliver necessary nor timely updates to adopted standards. NCVHS urges HHS/CMS to modernize its' rulemaking process to better meet industry need.

Jopari offers a streamlined and compliant All Payer Attachments model

In January 2021, Jopari announced the addition of their new All Payer Attachments model for Commercial and Government Payers. This solution supports a consistent, streamlined, and compliant process allowing providers to send electronic Attachments to All Payers, regardless of electronic or paper submission to the payer – all for one cost-effective price.

"We invested significantly several years ago to develop the processing of electronic attachments and we are fortunate to be in this position", stated Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. "Jopari highly supports NCVHS' recommendations to HHS and the opportunity to facilitate the exchange of this important information as we know it expedites the handling of Claims and Prior Authorizations".

If you are a Health Plan or an Electronic Medical Record / Practice Management software vendor, and you're interested learning more about Jopari's Attachments solutions, visit www.jopari.com or email info@jopari.com.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060

