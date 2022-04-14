Eduardo Ortiz and Ashleigh Axios Jointly Named Small Business Person of the Year for DC

Awardees will be honored virtually during National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship May 2-5

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eduardo Ortiz and Ashleigh Axios, respectively CEO and CXO and co-owners of Coforma, a digital services agency, were selected as DC's Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The award recognizes influential small business owners who make exceptional contributions to their community and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"A desire to serve the public by collaborating with diverse clients to improve the way they create and deliver digital services drives our daily operations and strategic direction at Coforma. Whether we're supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as they streamline access to benefits for Veterans and their families or helping a small nonprofit track U.S. immigration policy so that policymakers can find and analyze anti-immigration policies over time, we're public servants at heart. It's an honor to share this moment of recognition with two groups who teach and inspire us daily–our partners and those they serve," said Ashleigh.

The SBA announced this year's Small Business Person of the Year winners–over 50 outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs from across the U.S., including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico–ahead of National Small Business Week starting May 2. All winners will be recognized during a virtual event on May 5.

"As CEO and CXO, respectively, of Coforma, LLC, [Eduardo and Ashleigh] inspire a team of talented professionals who design thoughtful data systems and user-centered technology products for a diverse clientele. We could not be prouder to recognize the example [they] set for all other firms in the 8(a) Business Development Program and beyond," said Larry Webb, District Director of the SBA's DC office.

The SBA, along with SCORE, will co-host a free virtual conference featuring educational workshops and networking. Additionally, recognition and educational seminars throughout SBA's 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week. For information on National Small Business Week activities and 2022 awardees, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw .

About Coforma: Coforma works with the government and private sector to craft creative digital solutions and build technology products that improve people's lives. Visit us at coforma.io .

