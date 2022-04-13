S&P Global Appoints Daniel Yergin Vice Chairman

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Inc. announced today that Daniel Yergin has been appointed Vice Chairman of the company following the completion of its merger with IHS Markit. He will serve as a member of the leadership team and report directly to S&P Global President and CEO Doug Peterson. Previously Vice Chairman of IHS Markit, Yergin's appointment became effective at the close of the merger.

"Daniel Yergin's strong track record as an award-winning author and highly respected authority on energy, international politics and economics make him a tremendous addition to our leadership team," Peterson said. "I am pleased to welcome him as Vice Chairman and look forward to his insights on key issues related to the global economy."

"I am honored to serve as Vice Chairman of S&P Global following the combination with IHS Markit to form what will be an extraordinary firm under Doug Peterson's leadership," Yergin said. "S&P Global already plays a unique and vital role across the global economy, and it is a privilege to join the leadership team as the company continues to evolve its role in providing essential data and analytics to the markets."

A renowned author and historian, Yergin's latest book is entitled The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations. His book The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil Money and Power was awarded the Pulitzer Prize and became a number one New York Times best seller that has been translated into 20 languages. He is also the author of the bestseller The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World and co-author of Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy. Both The Prize and Commanding Heights were made into award-winning television documentaries for PBS and BBC, which Dr. Yergin co-produced, co-wrote and helped narrate.

Dr. Yergin is co-founder and chair of CERAWeek – presented by S&P Global – which is regarded as the world's preeminent energy conference. Dr. Yergin served on the U.S. Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under four U.S. Presidents. He is a director of the Council on Foreign Relations and a trustee of the Brookings Institution and serves on the Energy Advisory Council of the Dallas Federal Reserve.

Dr. Yergin is on the Advisory Boards of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative and the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy. He is a member of the Energy Governors of the World Economic forum, the India Petroleum Ministry's Think Tank, and the U.S. National Petroleum Council.

Dr. Yergin holds a BA from Yale University, an MA from Trinity College, Cambridge University, and a Ph.D. from Cambridge University, where he was a Marshall Scholar. He has received honorary degrees from Dartmouth College, the Colorado School of Mines, the University of Houston, and the University of Missouri.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Contact:

Ola Fadahunsi

+1 332-210-9935

ola.fadahunsi@spglobal.com

Jeff Marn

+1 202-560-0776

jeff.marn@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Global