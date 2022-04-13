Rotair Chooses Infor Cloud ERP to Support Growth and Internationalization

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise optimizes process management and collaboration with foreign branches

VIMERCATE, Italy, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Rotair, an Italian company active in the production and support of mobile air compressors with heat engines, has successfully implemented Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to optimize processes and operations across the companies of the group. The deployment was managed by 2WS, a partner of Infor.

With over 50 years of experience, Rotair is a historic Italian company that designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of customized compressed air solutions for civil engineering and constructions, hydraulic breakers and tracked mini-dumpers. With the aim of extending its presence into new foreign markets, in 2012 it became part of the ELGI group, world leader in electric air compressors for all industries.

The entry into the international group and the growth of the company over the years have highlighted the limitations of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system previously in use. Rotair needed a solution that would support international expansion and be streamlined, flexible and easy to implement. At the suggestion of ELGI, Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise was found to meet its expansion needs. The CloudSuite, with the ERP solution Infor LN at its core, offers features designed to meet the specific needs of industrial manufacturing companies: rapid implementation, automatic updates and integration into the production department and supply chain of tools of financial management, quality, service, and orders.

The deployment took place in 2020, with support of the partner 2WS, and exceeded all expectations, ensuring operations from the first day of activity with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise. Today, the company benefits from an efficient system, which allows users to have complete visibility into operations and easy access from any device and anywhere, optimizing decision-making processes even for distributed work groups. The cloud also offers a high level of security and great ease of updating, which does not affect the functioning of the system.

One of the project objectives was to make Rotair the first company of the group able to communicate with the other branches through a common system. Once live in Italy, Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise was made available to ELGI Europe, which is responsible for the distribution of electric compressors at European level, with which Rotair now shares the operations part. In the future, the integration of Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise into the US branch is planned, with the aim of extending the dialogue with offices in Australia, the Middle East, South America and Asia. The cloud solution allows users to easily manage the different types of companies in the group, whether they focus on production, assembly or distribution all over the world.

The key users of the system actively participated in the deployment, working side by side with the partner, bringing their knowledge and developing new skills thanks to the functions offered by the system.

"We are pleased to have chosen Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise and the support provided by 2WS throughout the project. The company's uninterrupted operations have always been guaranteed, and we were able to issue the first invoice regularly on the first day of the go-live. We are still evolving with the system, but the advantages in terms of efficiency, flexibility and security were immediately evident," declared Luca Degiovanni, Rotair's marketing and communications manager.

"We are proud to support Rotair in optimizing daily business processes and in promoting collaboration with foreign branches. In today's challenging market, implementation in a multi-tenant cloud environment offers the level of flexibility, scalability and security needed to be competitive, reduce business complexity and increase productivity," concluded Bruno Pagani, Infor's country manager for Italy.

"Implementing Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise in a multi-tenant cloud was undoubtedly an important evolutionary step in Rotair's operating model. The project was a success, and the parent company Elgi decided to extend the cloud model to its European subsidiaries. From our point of view, the feedback was undoubtedly positive and allowed us to test the value of Infor's cloud solution in the field," affirmed Marcello Siliano, 2WS managing partner.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000+ organizations in more than 179 countries rely on Infor's 17,500 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

About Rotair

Rotair S.p.A. a brand of ELGi Equipments Limited, designs, engineers and manufactures customer-centric portable air compressors, multi-functional minidumpers and hydraulic breakers. Since the company was founded in 1946, Rotair has become renowned for its heritage of pioneering solutions for the construction, public works and maintenance and agricultural sectors while ensuring conformity with international standards in terms of quality and processes. With a global presence spanning more than 60 countries, Rotair stands apart in the market by partnering with customers and end-users to design products and solutions ensuring reliable use, low cost of maintenance and future-proofing their value. For further information on the organisation and its products, please visit www.rotairspa.com.

About 2WS

At 2WS, we have been dealing with digital transformation for more than 25 years by implementing flexible and business-oriented solutions, in tune with the operational requirements of our customers and the competitive needs of the market. In the manufacturing sector, we are leaders with Infor solutions for consulting in cloud and on-premises enterprise business solutions. Visit www.2winsolutions.com.

