First quarter 2022 trading update

TRONDHEIM, Norway, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP will publish its financial report for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday 28 April 2022. The company issues this trading update to summarize its production and sales volumes and related topics for the quarter.

Oil and gas production and sales

Aker BP produced 208.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd) in the quarter, while net volume sold amounted to 216.2 mboepd.

Volumes (mboepd) Q1-22 Q4-21 Net production 208.2 207.0 Overlift/(underlift) 8.0 (1.9) Net sold volume 216.2 205.1 Of which liquids 171.1 165.4 Of which natural gas 45.0 39.7 .



Realised prices Q1-22 Q4-21 Liquids (USD/boe) 100.9 78.8 Natural gas (USD/boe) 171.0 169.5

Other income

Aker BP expects to report Other income of approximately USD 40 million, mainly driven by unrealised gains on commodity derivatives.

Production cost

The company expects to report production costs of approximately USD 220 million. The increase from the previous quarter is mainly driven by higher lifted volumes, power costs, environmental taxes and higher well intervention activity.

Sale of shares in Cognite

During the first quarter 2022, Aker BP sold its shares in Cognite AS. This is expected to generate a gain of approximately USD 100 million (not taxable), which will be recorded as Other financial income.

Conference call and webcast

The company will host a conference call to present its first quarter 2022 results on 28 April 2022 at 08:30 CEST. The conference call will be available as a webcast on https://www.akerbp.com/en. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and passcode:

Phone number Norway: +47 2350 0347 Phone number UK: +44 (0) 330 165 3641 Participant passcode: 639109

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889

Jørgen Torstensen, Senior IR Professional, tel.: +47 95 48 37 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Aker BP ASA