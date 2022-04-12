Société Générale Joins the Saphyre Endeavor

Societe Generale leverages Saphyre's patented AI platform for the onboarding and maintenance of buy-side funds.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a fintech company using patent-approved AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, announces that Societe Generale Global Markets division has joined the community of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform for new fund onboardings and maintenance.

Societe Generale has been collaborating with Saphyre on providing straight through processing of account setups to speed the time to market in order to provide immediate liquidity as well as seamless post-trade allocations and settlement.

Saphyre's automated process reduces risk and inefficiencies by eliminating manual tasks for both buy- and sell-side teams, resulting in greater time efficiencies and cost savings. The Saphyre platform reduces the time to set-up a new fund significantly, while also providing any updated data related to the fund.

Gabino Roche, CEO & Founder at Saphyre shared: "We are proud to have Societe Generale on the Saphyre endeavor. Supporting their middle and back office operations for onboardings and maintenance allows them to achieve efficiencies while providing a superior client experience. At the same time, the community of buy-side firms gain operational benefits and speed to market by having them as part of the network."

