InventHelp Inventor Develops Window System for Luxury Homes (MDA-112)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a window system that would combine classic, old-world charm with the advantages of modern windows," said an inventor, from Minneapolis, Minn., "so I invented the ALINA WINDOWS. My design would offer high functionality and enhanced aesthetics for luxury homes and apartments."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a classic single window frame design with sectional fixed and opening windows for modern luxury residences. In doing so, it offers various window glass functionality. It also increases efficiency, visibility and safety and it provides UV protection and insect control. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homeowners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MDA-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp