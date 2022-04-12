Enhancing B2B Purchases for One of The Most Utilized Products in The World: Casters

New casterspecialists.com store provides companies time-saving tools to solve their mobility needs, from free caster CAD models to tax-free online purchasing

WESTLAKE, Ohio , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Specialists, a division of Conveyer & Caster, launched a new online caster store uniquely designed to satisfy the mobility needs of businesses around the world. In an era of ongoing supply chain challenges, where hundreds of millions of casters are required each year to keep our materials and industries moving, Caster Specialists was determined to create a solution that simplified the process of specifying and purchasing casters online. Featuring the latest technology, newly launched casterspecialists.com provides customers time-saving functionality not common to caster stores, including: free downloadable CAD models, visual product filtering, global shipping, and tax-free checkout options (highlighted in this launch video).

From product design, to order delivery, we are making online caster specification and purchasing easy.

"Enabling buyers and engineers to complete their job requirements seamlessly on a single site was our goal for casterspecialists.com," said Brad Kish, director of marketing at Conveyer & Caster. "From product design, to order delivery, we are making online caster specification and purchasing easy—all with market-proven solutions that our customers can depend upon."

The new store also exclusively offers caster solutions tested to meet ANSI ICWM-2018 standards, an important differentiating factor from most casters sold online. "Ensuring that a caster will provide safe working conditions up to its published load rating is absolutely critical, and why we only offer casters meeting ANSI ICWM standards," noted Kish. "There are many caster options out there, and we want to make sure people are confident and safe when it comes to their selection."

Offering solutions for enhanced ergonomics, USA-made casters, heavy duty casters, cart casters, and OEM preferred casters—casterspecialists.com provides customers helpful tools and services, including:

Free, native caster CAD models that are easy to download and integrate into designs

Fast visual product filtering, allowing customers to prioritize what's most important

Free shipping on orders over $250 to contiguous US

Volume discounts—with a quick quote option for OEM/larger purchases

Tax-free checkout options with global currency conversion and shipping

"We want to be the preferred partner for businesses requiring support with their caster requirements. With over 60 years of experience, our team is ready to help customers looking to enhance their mobility or simply fulfill their order needs," added Jeff Stohr, CEO of Conveyer & Caster. "Casterspecialists.com is the first of several exciting new digital initiatives planned for our growing company and we are excited to bring this new customer tool to market."

About Caster Specialists: Caster Specialists is a division of Conveyer & Caster, a leading provider of casters, material handling equipment, conveyor systems, and storage solutions. Founded in 1961, Conveyer & Caster is a fourth-generation, family-owned solutions provider based in Northeast Ohio. The company is driven by a simple mission of providing the right storage and handling solutions to improve customer material flow and efficiency.

