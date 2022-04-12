Ellucian and The Burning Glass Institute to Collaborate on Data-Driven Insights to Inform Student Success

World-class research and data analytics will enable higher education leaders to improve equitable student outcomes

RESTON, Va. and BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, and The Burning Glass Institute (BGI), a non-profit center advancing data-driven research and practice on the future of work and of workers, today announced a new collaboration to harness the power of data to deliver new insights on what makes students successful.

(PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

The higher education landscape is increasingly competitive and demands a data-driven approach to decision making. The use of advanced data analysis can help to illuminate the best pathways for student success, improve student retention, graduation rates, and employability, as well as optimize the use of institutional resources.

Ellucian will partner with BGI's world-class data scientists to analyze data from Ellucian higher education customers who opt-in to the research. The analysis has the potential to inform critical questions related to student outcomes, including the level of alignment between what students are studying and where opportunity lies, and the factors in the student journey that have the greatest impact on post-graduation trajectory.

The insights generated could help improve student enrollment and retention, and employment outcomes for students of all backgrounds. A long-term objective of the collaboration is to inform new key performance indicators and dashboards that would help Ellucian customers track their progress against student success factors identified by the research.

"Data has the power to transform student success and we look forward to working with The Burning Glass Institute to gain valuable insights that will guide how our solutions support the future of higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "BGI is uniquely positioned at the intersection of learning and work and their expertise and analysis will equip our customers to meet the needs of tomorrow's workforce. Working with BGI would enable us to create pathways to ensure students graduate with employability opportunities."

"Ellucian serves millions of learners each year at over 2,700 institutions across the student lifecycle," said Matt Sigelman, President of The Burning Glass Institute. "We are looking forward to collaborating closely with Ellucian for unprecedented insight on the factors that drive student outcomes. Ultimately, we believe that the research that The Burning Glass Institute and Ellucian will do together can help colleges and universities deliver a more effective academic experience and help enable better results for their students over the arc of their careers."

All insights will be shared with the higher education community at large.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About The Burning Glass Institute

Situated at the intersection of learning and work, The Burning Glass Institute is a fully independent non-profit advancing data-driven research and practice on the future of work and of workers. We work with educators, employers, and policymakers to develop solutions that build mobility, opportunity, and equity through skills. Through our expertise in mining new datasets for actionable insight, The Burning Glass Institute's discourse-shaping research draws attention to pressing problems and frames the potential for new approaches. Through project-based engagement and collectives, we put ideas into practice, bringing forward solutions that are high-impact and replicable.

Building on a legacy of breakthrough innovation in labor market analytics, the Institute serves as a trusted source bridging industry, educators, policy makers, and workers. As rapid change increasingly challenges employers and workers alike, the Institute delivers insightful analysis of labor market trends and develops innovative models for economic mobility and workforce equity.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellucian