Autograph Partners with Penske Entertainment, Team Penske for Exclusive NFT Deal across Legendary Motorsports Properties

Unique, multiyear partnership will launch in tandem with Indy 500

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady and pioneering a new era of digital experiences, today announced an exclusive deal with Penske Entertainment and Team Penske, leveraging their owned entities within the fast-paced motorsports landscape. The relationship encompasses three storied and globally relevant racing brands:

Courtesy of Autograph (PRNewsfoto/Autograph) (PRNewswire)

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway , also known as "The Racing Capital of the World," home to the Indianapolis 500, the world's largest single-day sporting event.

Team Penske, one of the most successful teams in the history of motorsports with more than 600 race wins, including 18 Indy 500 victories and three Daytona 500 wins.

The multiyear partnership will see its first premiere NFT collections drop in conjunction with the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 on NBC. "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" will serve as the launch point for what will be a utility-laden, expansive offering from Autograph and Penske's iconic motorsports properties, leveraging extremely vast historical archives, past and present drivers and race cars, and ticketing activations around the Indy 500. More information on the initial drops will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Autograph is thrilled to partner with all of Penske's motorsport brands to honor its legacy and to help lay the groundwork for its future in Web3," said Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO at Autograph. "Launching a collection with a growing racing series and one of the most important motorsports teams ever, ahead of the biggest single-day spectator sporting event in the world, is a privilege we do not take lightly."

"Growing the engagement we have with our fans across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Team Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of our most important strategies," said Jonathan Gibson, executive vice president of Penske Corp. "The convergence of sports and technology provides us many unique opportunities, including this new opportunity with NFTs and digital collectables. We believe Autograph is the perfect partner, and I can't wait to reward our fans with unique opportunities to get closer to the sport through this new innovative relationship. And nothing brings the racing world together like the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500, so it's the perfect launching point for this innovative partnership."

For more information on Autograph and the partnership with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske, please visit: http://www.autograph.io.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2022 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on Indy Lights, please visit www.indylights.com.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world's largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 106thRunning of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022, the world's most prestigious auto race. In 2022, IMS also will host two NTT INDYCAR SERIES road races, on May 14 and July 30, and NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series road races during Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. The Racing Capital of the World also includes USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli/GT Challenge World Challenge America events. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit ims.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced 600-plus major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 championships, a Formula One win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Cup Series and the World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

Media Contact

teamautograph@jonesworks.com

Team Penske (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autograph