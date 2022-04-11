SPECTRUM MOBILE™ ADDS ORBIC JOURNEY™ V FLIP PHONE TO DEVICE LINEUP

Orbic Journey V Features Classic Style, Web Browser, Texting and Camera for Under $100

Spectrum Delivers Industry Best Unlimited Voice and Text, By the Gig Starting at $14/Month with No Added Taxes, Fees or Contracts

STAMFORD, Conn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spectrum Mobile announced a partnership with U.S. smartphone manufacturer Orbic to add the Journey V 4G LTE flip phone to its lineup of devices. The Orbic Journey V is an easy-to-use mobile flip phone with web-browsing capability, texting and camera for under $100. Customers can pair the Journey V with Spectrum Mobile's converged mobile broadband service, which includes access to the best networks, By the Gig plans starting at $14/month and unlimited talk and texting, for the best value in mobile*.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Spectrum Mobile is revolutionizing the wireless experience for millions of customers by combining the best internet, WiFi and cellular networks with the best devices and simple, affordable plans – a combination that is truly better together," said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity services. "The addition of the Orbic Journey V phone to our lineup of devices is ideal for customers and families looking for a budget-friendly option to enjoy Spectrum Mobile's seamless, superior connectivity at home and on the go, while saving money along the way."

Orbic Journey V Offers a Classic Flip Phone for Spectrum Mobile Customers

The Orbic Journey V is a classic flip phone, featuring a well-spaced keypad, a long-lasting 1400 mAh battery, a 2.8-inch internal color display screen that supports text font adjustment, a 1.77-inch external display that shows messages and notifications, and a front-facing 2 megapixel camera. The phone also connects to the internet via a built-in web browser.

"Partnering with Spectrum Mobile allows Orbic to continue to deliver on our growth strategy to being a leader in multiline, innovative, mobile products, delivered with affordability and meaningful features in mind," said Mike Narula, President and CEO, Orbic. "The Journey V gives current and future Spectrum customers the best in service and product value."

The Orbic Journey V is available from Spectrum Mobile for $95.99 or $4/month for 24 months – with 0% interest on device payment plans – and customers can take advantage of Spectrum's $100 trade-in credit for qualified devices. Additionally, the Journey V pairs perfectly with Spectrum Mobile's By the Gig data plan for $14/Gig, and as an option for customers who want to combine a flip phone with Spectrum's multiline pricing on Unlimited data plans, starting at $29.99/month for two or more lines. All plans include access to Spectrum's converged WiFi, internet and cellular delivering the fastest overall data speeds**; access to nationwide 5G at no extra cost; unlimited talk and texting; and no added taxes, fees or contracts – for a potential monthly savings of up to 60% off customers' existing mobile bills***.

More information about Spectrum Mobile is available at www.SpectrumMobile.com, by calling 1-833-657-0388, or by visiting a Spectrum Store.

*Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited, speeds are reduced after 20 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

**Fastest Overall Speeds claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

*** Savings based on 2-line comparison of unlimited plans among major national carriers as of 09/2021; prepaid excluded; data usage limits vary by carrier. Spectrum Internet required. Services not available in all areas. Restrictions apply. ©2021 Charter Communications.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Orbic

Orbic is a leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative mobile products. The company offers customized products that feature the latest technologies, to support connected lives 24/7 and people's most passionate moments in time. With agility and speed-to-market, Orbic gets customers the mobile products and features they want and need with affordability in mind. Orbic is a women owned minority business, based in the U.S. with manufacturing operations in India.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.