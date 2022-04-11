Pexip Engage - a Video-Enabled Customer Engagement Application - Released Today

Allows companies to stay on the pulse of customer needs with better engagement throughout the customer journey

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a global video communication platform, today announced that it has launched Pexip Engage, an innovative new customer engagement application. After the acquisition of Skedify in November 2021, the joint development team worked to combine the former Skedify product with Pexip video to create a fully integrated customer engagement and video application, allowing companies to form closer relationships with their customers.

Companies in industries such as high-end retail, financial services and HR, are in the process of digitizing their traditionally face-to-face services and are looking for tools that meet both customer expectations and the needs of their own customer service and sales teams. With Pexip Engage, companies can stay close to their customers' needs throughout the entire lifecycle, from pre-meeting scheduling, through in-meeting interaction to post-meeting insights and performance reporting.

"With the video enablement of digital customer journeys, Pexip has entered the burgeoning Sales Enablement market, which has an estimated total addressable market potential of 1.5 billion US dollars, and we are already building a significant pipeline of opportunity in this area," said Øystein Hem, Interim CEO and CFO at Pexip. "Pexip Engage is one of the applications that we offer to customers within our Video Innovation pillar. We're seeing that organizations that have previously trusted us to provide secure video meetings are also now looking to explore the new revenue streams that digital video engagement can unlock."

"Customer expectations have changed and we see that enterprises are looking for a user-friendly scheduling and engagement interface with integrated high-quality video meeting capabilities. Pexip Engage provides a frictionless experience that enables advisors to meet customers in their preferred channel at a time that suits both parties. We believe it is a game-changer and we are looking forward to taking this out to our customers across the globe," said Arne Bassez, VP Business Management Pexip (and former co-founder of Skedify).

