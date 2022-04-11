Nine Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Named to 2022 Forbes Best-In-State List

Honorees represent partner firms in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Tennessee, and Texas

INDIANAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces that nine of its advisor partners have been named to the Forbes 2022 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. This year almost 35,000 advisors applied to be considered for the annual ranking which narrows down to approximately 6,500 advisors managing a collective $10 trillion who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria.

The nine honored Sanctuary Wealth advisors are:

Brian F. Cooke , CIMA ® — Partner, Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, IN

J. Chris Cooke , CIMA ® — Partner, Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, IN

Elizabeth E. Evans , CFP ® — Managing Partner, Evans May Wealth, Carmel, IN

George Georgiades , CIMA ®, CEPA ® — CEO, G Squared Private Wealth, College Station, TX

Robert G. Gilliland , CRPC ® , CEPA ® — Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor, Concenture Wealth Management, Houston, TX

Emily Hill , CFP ® — CEO, Founding Partner, Bowersock Capital Partners, Lawrence, KS

Brooke May , CFP ® — Managing Partner, Evans May Wealth, Carmel, IN

J. Patrick Poling , CFP ® , CRPC ® , CEPA ® , CPFA ® — Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, Southern Oak Wealth Group, Brentwood, TN

Kirill Vorobeychik , CPFA® — CEO, Founding Partner, Ketoret Capital, Wood Dale, IL

"As Sanctuary Wealth continues our dynamic growth, the number of our advisors honored by Forbes and other highly-respected authorities gets larger every year," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "It certainly reinforces the idea that Sanctuary Wealth and our model of partnered independence is attracting more and more of the best advisors. We couldn't be prouder of our partners receiving this well-deserved recognition and offer a heartfelt salute to their many accomplishments."

Previously Brian and Chris Cooke were named to the Forbes list of America's Top Wealth Advisors 2021, as well as the Forbes Best-In-State lists for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Elizabeth Evans was named to both Forbes America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 and Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State for 2019, 2021, and 2022. This year, she was ranked as the top female advisor in Indiana in the Forbes Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors list. Brooke May was named to both the Forbes Best-In-State and Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State in 2018 and 2019, as well as being named one of Working Mother's Top Wealth Advisor Moms in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

George Georgiades was named to the Forbes Best-In-State list in 2018, 2019, and 2021. In addition, Robert Gilliland was named to the Forbes Best-In-State list in 2019 and 2020. Patrick Poling was also named to the Forbes Best-In-State list in 2019 and 2021.

This year, Emily Hill was named to both the Forbes Best-In-State list, as well as the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State. She had previously been named to the Top Women Wealth Advisors list in 2017. The current listing represents the first such honor for Kirill Vorobeychik.

"It's really gratifying to see so many advisors from the Sanctuary Wealth network recognized by such respected authorities as Forbes and SHOOK Research," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Personally, and on behalf of my team I want to congratulate them on this recognition. It's really just a reflection of the excellence that they, and all of our advisors, bring to their clients every day."

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and a lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

