New Poll from All In Together Shows Economy, Rising Prices are Most Important Issues for Voters

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New polling from non-partisan civic organization All In Together examines the top issues for voters going into the 2022 Midterms. The survey had a national sample of n=1000 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-3%. Detailed survey methodology can be found at aitogether.org.

The Takeaway:

The survey shows the dominance of the economy and rising prices as the most important issue for voters, especially women.

Key findings:

Rising prices are the top concern for voters. For women voters, health care and prescription drugs are secondary concerns. For men voters, secondary concerns are taxes and Ukraine and Russia .

Republican women and men (44% most important issue) are driving the concern for rising prices, and to a lesser extent, Independent women (34% most important issue) and men (32% most important issue).

The economy is fundamentally not working for women voters. A solid majority (58%) of women voters say the US economy is not working well for them personally, with a quarter (27%) who say it is not working well at all.

Democrats of either gender are twice as likely as Republicans and Independents to say the economy is working very or somewhat well for them.

Both men and women blame Joe Biden and the Democrats for the rising cost of living (men; 47%, women; 46%) and the rising gas prices (men; 42%, women; 41%)

Just over 40% percent of Dems either blame Biden or both parties equally for rising cost of living, but a slight majority of both Democratic men and women blame a combination of oil and gas companies and Russia as being the most to blame for gas prices.

Voters are split on who they trust more to address rising prices and inflation – Joe Biden and the Democrats or Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress (men; 35% and 34% respectively, women; 31% and 33% respectively). There is a big party split here; almost 30% of Independents say they trust neither party.

"The increase in prices is hitting voters hard, especially women and anxiety about rising costs and the affordability of basic necessities is likely to overshadow everything else going into the mid-term elections," said Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together.

More information is available at www.aitogether.org, crosstabs and additional data can be made available on request.

About All In Together (AIT) is a non-partisan, non-profit women's civic education and mobilization organization.

