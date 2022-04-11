National Law Journal Readers Vote TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) #1 in Nine Categories

TransPerfect Takes Top Honors in E-Discovery, Court Reporting, Forensics, and More

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced the company has been recognized in the National Law Journal's "Best of 2022 Reader Rankings" as the top provider of legal services in nine categories.

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. (PRNewswire)

Readers voted TLS number one in the following areas:

Court Reporting/Deposition Service Provider

End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm

Forensic Experts

Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency

Technology Assisted Review E-Discovery Solution

Managed E-Discovery & Litigation Support Service Provider

Managed Document Review

Information/Document Management Provider

End-to-End E-Discovery Provider

The National Law Journal (NLJ) was founded in 1978 and is under the umbrella of ALM Media. The publication's "Best Of" awards feature companies that stand out in the U.S. legal industry and provide the legal community with a peer-verified resource to allow them to identify the region's best technologies, products, and service providers. TLS has been honored multiple times across several categories and regions by ALM reader votes, including being recognized as the number one provider of legal services in six categories by the New York Law Journal's "Best of 2021 Reader Rankings."

TLS comprises a global team of legal experts that delivers software and service solutions to every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, along with the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. As the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions, TLS offers legal professionals the ability to leverage AI, analytics, and multi-language technology across e-discovery, forensic consulting, due diligence, data privacy, information governance, managed review, and staffing projects.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are honored that National Law Journal readers have chosen TLS as their top legal services provider across a wide range of categories. We thank our TLS team members for all the hard work, innovation, and client focus that made this achievement possible."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early case assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as most Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

