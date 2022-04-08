COMPUTE NORTH LAUNCHES NEW 300MW DATA CENTER IN GRANBURY, TEXAS

The TIER 0™ Data Center near the Wolf Hollow Power Plant Will Enhance Grid Reliability and Provide Fully Curtailable Load to ERCOT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compute North, the leader in sustainable, large-scale computing infrastructure, today announced construction is underway to build a 300MW TIER 0™ data center next to the Wolf Hollow Generating Station in Granbury, Texas. Compute North's modular infrastructure will be scalable up to 600MW and co-located directly at the source, providing grid-balancing services to the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Compute North's TIER 0™ data center curtailment option provides the data center the ability to respond quickly during times of peak demand that stress the grid. These demand response capabilities will support rapid curtailment of its energy use, reducing the risk of brownouts and blackouts for consumers and allowing power to be available for mission-critical customers, such as hospitals.

"Compute North is excited to see construction moving forward on our latest facility," said Dave Perrill, CEO and Co-Founder at Compute North. "We are developing the next generation of data centers meeting the unprecedented needs of next-generation technology at a time when the demand for energy efficiency and stabilizing the energy grid has never been higher. We are committed to continued innovation to support timely demand response solutions, and we work closely with our energy partners to support local energy dynamics."

Recognized as one of the cleanest combined cycle natural gas-fueled facilities in the country, powering Compute North's TIER 0™ data center at Wolf Hollow will emit less carbon than a data center of comparable size that is directly grid-connected. Compute North's modular containers will be co-located at the Wolf Hollow plant through a unique behind-the-meter approach, bringing the load directly to the source. The interconnection will provide ERCOT with a consistent yet interruptible load profile for curtailment services without increasing the price of electricity for Texas customers.

"Granbury is excited to have a new employer in the neighborhood. Not only will Compute North bring quality jobs to our area, but they also bring an engaged corporate partner by supporting existing non-profits and being part of the community," said Granbury's City Manager, Chris Coffman. The company plans to hire approximately 30 skilled positions for the facility as it scales to 300MW.

In alignment with Compute North's ESG mission, the company is developing a community engagement and social impact approach focused on extending the future-facing resources and opportunities their data centers generate in the digital asset, transitional energy, and distributed computing sectors into the communities where they operate. "It is so refreshing for me to witness first-hand how Compute North took time to notice the apparent needs in the community, secured funding, and took action," says James Vaughan, Pastor at Brazos River Baptist Church. Vaughan's congregation partnered with Compute North at the onset of the Wolf Hollow site development process to support the wellbeing and prosperity of the community. Future collaboration between Compute North and Hood County-Granbury leaders will center around supporting essential needs in the surrounding community and strengthening educational and vocational pathways in technology.

This announcement follows the company's close of $385 million in strategic funding to expand its TIER 0™ computing infrastructure to sites across the nation.

About Compute North

Compute North is the leader in TIER 0™ data centers, focused on delivering the most sustainable, cost-effective computing in the world. The company provides efficient, highly scalable infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining and the distributed computing space. With operations across the United States, Compute North brings a unique combination of data center, energy, and technology expertise to meet the growing demand for purpose-built infrastructure solutions for highly specialized computing needs. For additional information, please visit www.computenorth.com.

Media Contacts:

Compute North

pr@computenorth.com

Prosek Partners

Nikki Hess

nhess@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Compute North