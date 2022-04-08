Aker BP ASA: Credit rating upgrade

TRONDHEIM, Norway, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings today has upgraded its rating of Aker BP and its unsecured notes to 'BBB' with stable outlook. The previous rating was 'BBB-' with positive outlook.

"We are pleased to receive this upgrade from S&P, which we see as a recognition of Aker BP's financial performance, balance sheet resilience and capital discipline," says David Tønne, Chief Financial Officer in Aker BP.

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Aker BP ASA