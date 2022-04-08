AFRM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Affirm Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 29, 2022

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 29, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

(i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law