Realto Hires Two Key Sales Professionals, Works to Build Upon Early Trading Success

Industry Veterans Lynn Berger, Shawn O'Shaughnessy Join Firm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realto Inc., operator of the first fully-automated, web-based marketplace for the secondary trading of illiquid real estate and alternative securities, announces the hiring of two accomplished industry sales professionals, Lynn Berger and Shawn O'Shaughnessy.

Realto - a transparent marketplace for the secondary trading of illiquid real estate and alternative securities (PRNewsfoto/Realto Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Lynn and Shawn understand the value of Realto's ability to provide liquidity and unlock value for real estate investors

Ms. Berger and Mr. O'Shaughnessy are Sales Directors, joining Jonathan Barlow, a member of the team since August 2021. They report to President and Co-Founder Jeff Kinney.

"We are excited to bring Lynn and Shawn aboard and are pleased that they've hit the ground running as Realto builds on its success to date," Mr. Kinney said. "They are well-respected industry veterans who understand the value of Realto's ability to provide liquidity and unlock value for investors in the secondary trading of real estate and other illiquid securities."

Ms. Berger, based in Pittsburgh, arrives after spending more than 20 years in the industry. This includes experience at Allianz, The Hartford and Cantor Fitzgerald, where she worked closely with Mr. Kinney and Mr. Barlow.

She can be reached at Lynn.Berger@realto.ai.

Mr. O'Shaughnessy, based in St. Louis, also brings two decades as a sales professional and financial advisor. This includes experience as a National Sales Manager and National Product Manager for large alternative investment distribution companies, such as SC Distributors.

He can be reached at Shawn@realto.ai.

ABOUT REALTO

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto Securities, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realto, Inc., is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that offers an innovative, customer-centric, and transparent market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade traditionally illiquid real estate and alternative securities. For more information, please visit Realto and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Realto Media Contact:

Randy Williams

randy@eph2comms.com

+1.917.213.5980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realto Inc.