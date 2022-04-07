Latitude Adds New Offices in Philadelphia, St. Louis and San Francisco

Expansion Takes Company from Four to 10 Offices in Less than a Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its largest expansion to date, Latitude, a national legal services company that specializes in providing high-end flexible legal talent for corporate legal departments and law firms, has opened offices in Philadelphia, St. Louis and San Francisco. With the addition of these three locations, the company has more than doubled its offices in the past nine months and now has locations from Boston to San Francisco, Minneapolis to Miami and cities in between.

With the opening of new offices, national legal services company Latitude has added three partners to its leadership team. (Pictured L to R): Carol Davidson (St. Louis), Andrew Cary (San Francisco Bay Area), Megan Grossman (Philadelphia)

"We're working with more and more legal departments and law firms of all sizes across the country because they recognize the benefits of using peer-level flexible legal talent to fill sophisticated legal roles when, for example, a law firm associate goes out on leave or in-house counsel workload surges," said Latitude CEO Ross Booher. "Because of our deep roster of attorneys and paralegals with specific in-house and Big Law experience in the tech, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing industries among others, these three markets are a natural fit for us."

With the launch of these new markets, Latitude is expanding its leadership team to include Megan Grossman (Philadelphia), Carol Davidson (St. Louis) and Andrew Cary (San Francisco Bay Area).

Most recently, Grossman was a partner in the Philadelphia office of Am Law 100 firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and vice-chair of the firm's Life Sciences Practice Group.

Davidson comes to Latitude after serving as assistant general counsel – employment for SSM Health, a not-for-profit health system with 40,000 employees that serves the comprehensive health needs of communities across four Midwest states. She previously practiced at Am Law 100 firm Bryan Cave LLP.

Cary was a partner at Am Law 100 firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, where he specialized in representing businesses in a broad range of regulatory compliance and complex litigation matters. San Francisco is Latitude's first West Coast office.

"Megan, Carol and Andrew each have the deep legal experience and market knowledge we look for when searching for partners to lead our new offices," Booher said. "They have all served in similar roles to the clients we work with and have worked alongside the same high-caliber attorneys we provide."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Latitude expanded to Atlanta in 2019, Indianapolis and Miami in 2020, Austin and Boston in 2021, and Minneapolis in early 2022.

