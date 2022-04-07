InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Bandage to Treat Wounds (FLA-3440)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there could be a better bandage option to help promote the healing of cuts and wounds," said one of two inventors, from Coconut Creek, Fla., "so we invented the MEDI CASTOR OIL. Our design could allow wounds to heal faster and in a more hygienic and sanitary manner."

The invention provides an effective way to treat a cut, wound, abrasion, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bandages. As a result, it helps to protect against germs and bacteria to avoid infection and it could provide optimum healing. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, paramedics and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3440, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

