Digital Health Startup Conceive Raises $3.7M for its Outcomes-Oriented Fertility Solution

Conceive announces launch of public beta; applications now live

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conceive, the digital health platform on a mission to transform fertility, announced today that the public beta of its integrated solution is now live. Conceive's mission is to improve health outcomes by helping people become pregnant faster, reduce costs, and uncover diagnoses.

The company's launch is fueled by a $3.7M seed round led by Kindred Ventures, with participation from Founder Collective, Great Oaks, and 40+ founders and angels. The majority female and 42% BIPOC cap table includes the founders of Natalist, Tia, Forward, Cityblock, Pillpack, Dia&Co, along with the deep expertise from Inception Fertility, Alife, Spring Fertility, Overture, and many more.

Conceive is an outcomes-based health platform designed by tech executives from WW (formerly Weight Watchers), Omada Health, MasterClass, a16z, and health providers from Cornell and CCRM. Conceive combines three key elements — cohort-based community, evidence-based education, and 1:1 coaching — into a holistic program that helps members navigate and accelerate their fertility journey.

Infertility is a human health crisis. One in six struggle to conceive. While early education emphasizes avoiding pregnancy at all costs, the reality is there's only a 22% chance of conception per month in one's 20s. "And while infertility impacts men and women at the same rates, it is treated as existential for women and more of an afterthought for men," said Lauren Berson, Founder and CEO of Conceive. Berson was formerly VP of Strategic Growth and M&A at Weight Watchers, and Senior Partner at a16z.

"Current solutions aren't solving the problem, as they follow a one-size-fits-all, woman-focused playbook for a health challenge that involves two patients and is highly personalized," added Berson. This results in a haphazard and difficult-to-navigate journey, with the potential for common causes of infertility to go undiagnosed, that may add to the mental, physical, and financial trauma.

Conceive recently concluded an initial closed beta in which 54% of members became pregnant, 36% uncovered new diagnoses, and 90% felt very supported in their journey.

Applications to join the public beta are now open nationwide. When members join Conceive, they complete an onboarding questionnaire that helps to match them with the best peer group for their needs. Members meet once a week for 60-minute sessions, with access to their peer group and 1:1 coaching throughout the journey. They also get access to evidence-based resources to accelerate their paths to building a family. The program is eight weeks long, and costs $549; scholarships are available for those who can't afford it.

"Fertility is one of the few health areas that touches the entire population," said lead investor Kanyi Maqubela, Managing Partner of Kindred Ventures. "The clinical research is so young and underfunded, and consumer experiences are sorely lacking. For such an idiosyncratic pathology, there is still no great personalization in this market. With the right leader, this is as important and big an opportunity as I have ever seen; I think Lauren is that leader."

"The average patient at a fertility clinic visits with many specialists while navigating a very tricky journey," said Hunter Williamson Stitzer, RN, BSN, Conceive's Head of Clinical Ops, CEO of Fertility Compass, and RN at CCRM. "Isolation and loneliness often sends women and men into the Dr. Google 'rabbit hole,' which is exactly what we are all trying to avoid. Patients need trusted resources, access to experts, and a safe community during this isolating time. Conceive provides all of this, and is a great complement to the care we can provide in-clinic."

Later this year, Conceive also plans to launch additional fertility offerings for men, LGBTQ+ partners, and patients pursuing egg freezing.

To learn more and apply, visit weconceive.com.

About Conceive

Conceive is a digital health startup on a mission to transform fertility. Conceive is pioneering an integrated approach to reproductive health that combines cohort-based community, evidence-based education, and 1:1 coaching into a proven solution that changes health outcomes. By providing a personalized, patient-led approach to fertility that complements in-clinic care, Conceive aims to help people get pregnant faster, reduce costs, and identify diagnoses. Conceive was founded in 2021 by Lauren Berson.

Media contact: press@weconceive.com

