Community Colleges of Spokane Awards Millig Design Build $2.18M Energy Savings Performance Contract

SEATTLE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Colleges of Spokane has awarded a $2.18M contract to Millig Design Build for turnkey facility improvements at its Colville campus. As part of this contract, Millig will design and execute work aimed at reducing energy and maintenance costs, and improving air quality and comfort.

"We are committed to both saving money and preparing for a carbon-free future," said Clint Brown, director of capital projects, Community Colleges of Spokane. "This project is a great example of demonstrating you can make environmentally sound decisions in a manner that reduces future costs."

Currently classrooms at the Colville campus are inefficiently heated and cooled with hot water unit ventilators and window AC units. Millig Design Build will retrofit campus buildings to be in full compliance with Washington's Clean Buildings Performance Standard with high-efficiency heat pumps and condensing boilers with flex fuel capability.

"The buildings of the future are all-electric and carbon-free," said Devin Malone, senior project manager, Millig Design Build. "This project leverages the best available technologies to reduce building energy use and cut carbon emissions, while preparing the campus for full electrification in the future."

The project will be completed by fall 2022, at which time the college has plans to integrate heat pump system technology into their STEM curriculum.

Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. Our mission is to create environments that promote sustainability, wellbeing, and opportunity for communities while efficiently delivering best-value solutions for owners. We have offices in Kansas; Colorado; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.milligdb.com.

