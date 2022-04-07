CME Group Achieves Quarterly International Average Daily Volume of 7.3 Million Contracts in Q1 2022

LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) of 7.3 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 18% year on year. Reflecting all trading reported from outside the United States, this volume was driven largely by growth in Equity Index products, up 31%, and Interest Rate products, up 19%.

In Q1 2022, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit 5.1 million contracts, up 17% from Q1 2021. This was driven by a strong performance in Equity Index products and Agricultural products in the region, up 29% and 18% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Asia Pacific ADV reached a record 1.9 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 22% year on year. This was driven by 43% growth in Energy products, 33% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Latin America ADV grew to 162,000 contracts in Q1 2022, up 28% from Q1 2021. This was led by 40% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 26 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 19% over the same period in 2021. This increase was largely driven growth in Equity Index products, up 30%, and Interest Rate products, up 21%.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

