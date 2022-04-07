Brendon Stiles, MD, Joins LUNGevity Scientific Advisory Board

A highly recognized cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Stiles is committed to eliminating health disparities

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation extends its welcome to the foundation's newest Scientific Advisory Board member, Brendon Stiles, MD. Dr. Stiles was recently appointed Chief of Thoracic Surgery and Surgical Oncology at Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the Associate Director for Surgical Services in the Montefiore-Einstein Cancer Center. He brings over 20 years of career experience treating lung and esophageal cancer and has a clinical interest in unusual thoracic cancers, as well as benign chest and upper gastrointestinal diseases.

Brendon Stiles, MD, the newest member of LUNGevity Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board. (PRNewswire)

A sought-after academic in clinical and translational cancer research, Dr. Stiles has co-authored various publications and headlined at both national and international conferences. His clinical studies concentrate on managing early-stage or screen-detected lung cancer and novel multidisciplinary treatment strategies for patients with lung cancer. In the laboratory, he investigates a protein called ART1 and its role in protecting cancer cells from the immune system.

"Brendon is a highly recognized expert in the field of lung, esophageal, and unusual thoracic cancers. His passion for eliminating health disparities is reflected in his commitment to work with underserved communities to ensure that all have access to lung cancer screening and follow-up care. We are excited to welcome him to our SAB," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, LUNGevity's Executive Director of Research. "He will be an invaluable resource advising on our research strategy and health equity programs."

Dr. Stiles earned his Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Virginia while training in general surgery at the University of Virginia Health System. He completed his cardiothoracic surgery residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in 2008. Dr. Stiles completed a cardiothoracic surgery residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in 2008. Dr. Stiles joined the faculty at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell before being recruited to Montefiore-Einstein in 2021.

About LUNGevity

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, support, and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit lungevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 22% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

LUNGevity Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/LUNGevity Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation