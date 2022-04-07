Boss Truck Shop Opens New Full-Service Truck Center Near Edgerton, Kansas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Truck Shop, Inc. is excited to announce the opening of a Boss Truck Shop full-service truck repair, maintenance, and tire shop location in Edgerton, Kansas, at Exit 205 on Interstate 35, located at the TA Express Travel Plaza. The Edgerton shop will also offer roadside assistance services and is connected to the Boss Truck Shop network with a dedicated 24/7 call center.

Find the Edgerton Boss Truck Shop at 32511 W. 200th St., I-35 Exit 205 at the TA Express Travel Center. Call the new location at (913) 837-0148

The Edgerton location brings the total number of Boss Truck Shop locations to 47 in 23 states, making Boss Truck Shop one of America's largest service-center chains, reaching across the country along major transportation routes. Every Boss Truck Shop location gladly services any-size fleet as well as owner/operators.

The Edgerton shop is equipped with three indoor bays to perform services from:

Preventative maintenance

Computerized engine diagnostics

Engine repair

Boss Truck Shop proudly offers all major tire and oil brands, in addition to used tires and retreads.

About Boss Shop, Inc.

Boss Shop, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state's first truck stops in 1948, serving the growing trucking and transportation industry. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shop has grown to 47 locations in 23 states across the country, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry's repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike. Family owned and operated for four generations, Boss Truck Shop continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.bosstruckshops.com, and follow us on Facebook.

