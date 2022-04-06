Salem Announces Master of Science in Health and Human Performance Program

SALEM, W.Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salem University is excited to announce the launch of its new Master of Science in Health and Human Performance degree program. The program will build on Salem University's rich history of biology and physical education and the University's NCAA Division II athletics. The program is aligned with nationally recognized exercise science, health, and wellness certifications.

"One of Salem University's strategic goals is to expand our educational offerings beyond nursing into other areas of healthcare, wellness, and integrative health," said Dr. Karen Ferguson, Provost and VP of Enrollment at Salem University. "The new Master of Science in Health and Human Performance program is a natural complement to our offerings and meeting the need for highly skilled, educated, and credentialed exercise science professionals".

"Health and Human Performance is a growing field and the need for a program like the one we have designed at Salem is ideal for those in the field already, and those looking to make a shift into the exercise and health science fields," said Dr. Scott Howell, Lead Faculty for the program. "Our goal is to provide opportunities for those looking to advance their careers, as well as new people into the field who may have an interest in health and human performance."

The Health and Human Performance program will offer four specialization options: (1) strength and conditioning, (2) health and fitness, (3) sports coaching administration, and (4) integrated health coaching. The degree can be completed in just 12 months. Students can also complete additional areas of specialization as continuing education certificates.

Salem is now accepting applications for the program. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit Health and Human Performance - Salem University to learn more or https://www.salemu.edu to apply.

About Salem University

Salem University was founded in 1888 with the goal of providing comprehensive, affordable degree programs, and that is still the mission that drives them today. The university offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, as well as post-master's certificate programs, in a wide array of subject areas and specializations. Find out more by visiting www.salemu.edu.

