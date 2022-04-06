American Academy of Neurology Launches New Brain & Life Podcast

Interviews with George Lopez, Josh Blue, Marilu Henner and More

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Neurology announced the launch of its latest podcast, Brain & Life. The weekly podcast will explore the intersection of brain health and neurologic disease. Each week neurologist co-hosts Daniel J. Correa, MD, MSc, FAAN, and Audrey R. Nath, MD, PhD, will engage in lively conversations with neurology experts, celebrity advocates, and people whose lives are affected by neurologic conditions including actor and comedian George Lopez, comedian Josh Blue, actress Marilu Henner and more.

Inspired by the Academy's highly successful Brain & Life® magazine for patients and caregivers, Brain & Life is the only podcast dedicated to exploring the connections between brain health and neurologic conditions while elevating the voices of those in the neurology community.

"How do you keep your brain healthy? How do you best navigate everyday living after being diagnosed with a brain or nerve condition? We will tackle those questions and more in the Brain & Life podcast," said Correa. "We hope the episodes are an enjoyable insight into the perspectives of people living with brain and nerve disorders and a resource for those interested in how to maintain healthy brain and nerves. I am flattered to help amplify the neurology community's voice, support public health education and reduce the stigma for the one in six persons affected by neurologic conditions."

"It is so exciting to be able to connect and share stories from people about their experiences with neurologic conditions," Nath said. "We get to speak with public figures and people living with brain disorders and their caregivers, as well as family members in the community while sharing how neurologic conditions and brain health impacts their lives. It is an honor to help tell these stories and include up-to-date information from experts as well."

New episodes of the Brain & Life podcast will publish every Thursday. Follow and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

To learn more and listen to the first episode, visit BrainandLife.org/Podcast. Follow Brain & Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 38,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.

