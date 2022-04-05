VerifyMe Wins First Contract for Global Sports Memorabilia Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products to brand owners, announced today that it has signed an agreement with a sports memorabilia company to provide brand protection and consumer engagement solutions.

VerifyMe Logo (PRNewsfoto/VerifyMe, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

VerifyMe recently signed an agreement to provide its authentication and consumer engagement solution to a sports apparel memorabilia company delivered via a mobile phone app. The solution will allow consumers to authenticate products purchased on a digital marketplace and integrate into an online trading platform allowing for the sale/transfer of ownership of a product's provenance and digital history for proof of authenticity. VerifyMe will also offer consumer engagement services to create value for the consumer and the brand. Examples include the promotion of complementary products, product and sports team-related images and video content, and loyalty and rewards programs.

"We are very excited to announce our first win in this market with our expanded consumer engagement capabilities," said Patrick White, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the accessibility for brands and consumers to connect in this way is key and will continue to advance these offerings."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products with additional capabilities, strategic partnerships, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and geographic areas, markets and industries in which we intend to expand our business. The words "believe," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VerifyMe, Inc.