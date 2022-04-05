STOW IT- the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to San Antonio

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOW IT is a Colorado-based start-up that has grown to become Denver's largest vehicle storage provider, returning over $200 million to the city of Denver. STOW IT is expanding to San Antonio to help individuals rent out their extra space to those looking for car, boat, RV, and other vehicle storage.

What Types of Spaces Does STOW IT Have?

STOW IT connects with individuals and companies to help provide a variety of different vehicle storage options. Below are a few examples of the types of spaces you can rent through STOW IT:

Commercial Storage

Storage facilities

Parking garages

Semi yards

Parking lots

Individually Owned Spaces

STOW IT works with residents in San Antonio to rent out their extra space including:

Barns

Garages/driveways

Open land

Who can be a Host with STOW IT?

Becoming a STOW IT host is a great opportunity for any businesses or individuals who are looking to make passive income through vehicle storage with their open space.

Benefits of being a STOW IT Host

When you become a host on STOW IT, your space is automatically marketed to over 15,000 individuals that visit the site every month who are searching for local vehicle storage. STOW IT offers many great features to help manage your space including:

Payment processing

Reservation booking

Payment guarantee: you will always get paid on time even if your renter is late on their payment

Hands-on support from their highly experienced customer service team

Become a STOW IT Host

Becoming a STOW IT host is simple, free, and takes only about ten minutes to complete. Your listing is automatically available on the site once you complete the process.

You can go here to learn more and start the process to get your space listed.

Renting Vehicle Storage through STOW IT

There are many reasons why individuals who need vehicle storage are switching from using traditional storage facilities to using STOW IT including:

There are no long-term contracts that you will have to agree to

You are renting from locals near you

The rates are a lot more affordable than traditional storage facilities

Renting a space on STOW IT is super simple. You can search by your address, city, or zip code for available spaces here.

