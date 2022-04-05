STOW IT- the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Austin

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest vehicle storage provider in Denver, STOW IT, is expanding to Austin, Texas. STOW IT is a Colorado-based start-up that works with locals that have extra space to connect with those who need storage for cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicles storage. STOW IT has returned over $200 million to the city of Denver and is looking to do the same in Austin.

Types of Spaces on STOW IT

STOW IT works with individuals and companies to offer a variety of spaces for vehicle storage including:

Commercial Storage

Long-term airport parking at Austin Airport

Storage facilities

Parking garages

Semi yards

Parking lots

Individually Owned Storage

Barns

Garages

Open land

Hosting with STOW IT

Any individual or business that is looking to make passive income off their open space through vehicle storage can become a STOW IT host. Your space is marketed to over 15,000 people who visit the site each month.

Benefits of being a STOW IT host

STOW offers the following services that make renting out your space a breeze:

Reservation booking

Payment processing

Guaranteed payments: you will always get paid on time, even if your renter is late on their payment

Hands-on support from their experienced customer service team

How to become a Host on STOW IT

It is simple, quick, and free to become a host on STOW IT. Learn more and start the listing process here.

Renting Vehicle Storage through STOW IT

Many people looking for vehicle storage are making the switch from traditional storage facilities to STOW IT. Here are a few benefits of renting through STOW IT:

No long-term contracts

You are renting from locals near you

The rates are more affordable through STOW IT

How to Rent through STOW IT

Finding a space to store your vehicle is super easy on STOW IT. You can search by address, city, or zip code for available vehicle storage options near you at www.stowit.com.

