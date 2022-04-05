Smoothie King's Purpose-Driven Manage Weight Smoothies Help Guests Achieve Their Unique Weight Management Goals

Just in time for summer, Smoothie King launches #60Day60K challenge to support guests' weight management journeys – including a $60,000 grand prize

DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The best health and fitness partners make you feel supported every step of your journey, which is what inspired Smoothie King's Manage Weight line-up. Available on Smoothie King menus nationwide, Manage Weight smoothies are purposefully blended to help you achieve your unique weight management goals, including boosting metabolism, cutting calories or keeping you on keto.

"When it comes to managing weight, one size does not fit all," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "We know many of our guests look to shape up for summer, and we want to provide them with the nutritional support they need to reach their goals. Because every body is different (and so are we), that means giving our guests a full line-up of smoothies purposefully blended to help guests achieve their unique goals."

Manage Weight Smoothies

The Manage Weight line includes Smoothie King's signature Slim-N-Trim™, Metabolism Boost® and Keto Champ™ blends. Each smoothie is packed with whole fruits, organic vegetables and enough protein to replace a meal, and unlike other weight management smoothies on the market, Smoothie King's line-up contains no added sugar.

Slim-N-Trim™: Made with fewer calories to help guests crush their goals and set their sights on the next one, this smoothie has under 250 calories in a 20-ounce serving with at least 14 grams of protein. Available in five flavors – Blueberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry and Veggie.

Metabolism Boost® : Contains naturally derived green tea extract to boost metabolism and has under 270 calories in a 20-ounce with at least 16 grams of protein. Available in three flavors – Strawberry Pineapple, Banana Passion Fruit and Mango Ginger – and is an excellent source of both fiber and protein.

Keto Champ™: Made for guests following the keto diet, the Keto Champ™ has under 9 net carbs in a 20-ounce and is a great breakfast or lunch option. Available in three flavors – Berry, Chocolate and Coffee.

Like all Smoothie King smoothies, the Manage Weight line stays true to the brand's Clean Blends™ Promise and has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives or anything else on the no-no list.

#60Day60K Challenge

Smoothie King is supporting guests in achieving their personal best weights through its #60Day60K challenge. Launching April 5, all Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members are invited to participate in the 60-day challenge for the chance to win a $60,000 grand prize and other health-focused swag through weekly challenges.

To participate in weekly challenges, Healthy Rewards members can follow @SmoothieKing on Instagram and follow the weekly instructions for their chance to win prizes like fitness classes for a year or exercise equipment. To enter for the grand prize, guests can download the app, join the challenge and purchase a Manage Weight smoothie. Every purchase of a Manage Weight smoothie will qualify as an entry through June 3 (limit one entry per day, scan app with purchase)*.

Smoothie King x SHAPE

To provide guests with added inspiration this spring to stay on track with their health and fitness goals, Smoothie King has teamed up with SHAPE and their "SHAPE Squad" of fitness experts. Customers can check out #60Day60K and #RuleTheDay on Instagram for the latest fitness and lifestyle tips from the SHAPE Squad, including Phyllicia Bonanno, Dani Dyer and Kehinde Anjorin.

Throughout April, keep an eye out on shape.com and follow @SHAPE and @SmoothieKing on Instagram for the latest updates and inspiration.

For more information on the Manage Weight menu and #60Day60K challenge, visit smoothieking.com/60day60k, the Healthy Rewards app and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,300 units worldwide.

Founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health through delicious smoothies, Smoothie King is the only place that provides the fuel guests' need to achieve their health & fitness goals and continues to empower guests to Rule the Day® and live a healthy and athletic-inspired life. All Smoothie King smoothies are blended according to its Clean Blends™ promise, a commitment to serving great-tasting smoothies made with whole fruits, organic vegetables, none of the ingredients on its "No-No List" including artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and no added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation®, the Smoothie King Center and the Dallas Cowboys as "the Official Smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys." The franchise earned No. 13 overall on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2022 and ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises. The company also debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018 and ranked as one of Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises of 2022. In addition to purposefully blended smoothies, the company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information or to find a nearby location, visit or download the Healthy Rewards app, available on the App Store and Google Play, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok .

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. / D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 04/05/22; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 06/03/22. Total ARV of all prizes: $73,161. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Limit: One (1) Entry per person per day into each Entry Period drawing and one (1) Entry per person per day into the Grand Prize drawing. For full Official Rules, Entry Periods, prize details, and how to enter on Instagram or by mail without making a purchase using the App, visit https://www.smoothieking.com/60day60k/rules. Sponsor: Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., 9797 Rombauer Road, Suite 150 Dallas, TX 75019.

