Rotary responds to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine

EVANSTON, Ill. , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary announced today that it has raised more than US$7 million to support locally-led relief efforts underway by Rotary clubs in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

"The need for immediate humanitarian aid is increasing with each passing day," said John Hewko, CEO of Rotary International. "Rotary clubs in Europe and around the world, including our 1,100 members in Ukraine, have stepped up their relief work, with some on the ground helping those displaced by the war."

In western Ukraine , Rotary members in Lviv are working with local authorities and major hospitals to provide urgent medical supplies and equipment.

In Slovakia and the Czech Republic , Rotary clubs have partnered with a railway company to offer transport to refugees and deliver essential items.

In France and Germany , Rotary members set up a central fund and working group to coordinate aid for Ukraine and border countries.

Rotary clubs in Poland have taken swift action to provide food, water, medical equipment, and transport and shelter for Ukrainian refugees.

Funds raised by the Rotary Foundation – Rotary's charity arm, go directly to those in need through local Rotary clubs in Ukraine and other countries where substantial aid is needed for refugees.

Rotary clubs are also coordinating with partners to explore effective solutions to increased humanitarian needs. Rotary's disaster response partner ShelterBox, is collaborating with Rotary members in Eastern Europe to provide essential supplies and access to temporary housing for those who have left Ukraine, along with medical and shelter supplies for communities in Ukraine. Items include mattresses for people living in schools and sports centers, shelter kits with tools and rope, hygiene kits, winter jackets, solar lights, and water carriers to help people survive as they are forced to live in damaged buildings.

About Rotary: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org

