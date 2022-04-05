RadarFirst Appoints Executive Management Team for Strategic Growth

Privacy and Software Experience Align for Diverse Team of New Managers

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RadarFirst , the innovator in privacy incident management solutions, recently announced the addition of Lauren Wallace, Chief Privacy Officer & General Counsel, Leila Kirske, Chief Financial Officer, and Wendy Demers, MSBTM, Vice President, Software Engineering to the executive management team .

RadarFirst CEO Don India said, "We are excited to have these accomplished and dynamic executives guiding RadarFirst's financial, technical, and privacy domain growth. And we're incredibly proud to have achieved gender parity on our management team, further strengthening the diversity across RadarFirst as we support an inclusive, equitable culture that allows everyone to thrive and bring their full self to work."

As the difficulties of privacy incident management grow, organizations that manage personal data must stay ahead of rapidly changing regulations on a global scale. The need for intelligent incident management is paramount to maintaining compliance, and RadarFirst's new management team is prepared to innovate and simplify these processes for organizations around the world.

Lauren Wallace joins the executive team in tandem with her role as Co-Chair of the International Association of Privacy Professionals' Portland Chapter and brings a combination of privacy law expertise, business savvy, and commercial law experience to RadarFirst management.

Having observed for many years the evolving obstacles to privacy compliance, Lauren said, "The time for unified privacy incident management has arrived. Organizations that prioritize privacy and work to unify teams will benefit greatly, both in Privacy ROI, delivering a secure and transparent experience for their customers, and public trust."

Leila Kirske, who joins RadarFirst after serving as Chief Financial Officer at Marchex, Inc., a publicly held conversational analytics and solutions company, brings over 25 years of experience in financial and administrative officer roles across highly regulated industries.

Leila's demonstrated success in assisting technology companies with global growth, deploying large-scale transformation initiatives, and optimizing financial and management processes positions RadarFirst for rapid expansion domestically and internationally in the coming years.

"Growth in competitive industries does not happen overnight. With RadarFirst's strategic advantage in the market paired with a tightly knit culture of value-driven employees, we're ready to heighten the privacy industry and provide new opportunities for our clients," said Leila.

As RadarFirst expands its portfolio to service more Fortune 500 companies, the organization's opportunity to develop new partnerships is critical. Leila's success in scaling and managing third-party contracts makes her an ideal fit to cultivate strategic relationships.

Wendy Demers will leverage her skill as an Information Technology expert across multiple domains to guide RadarFirst through a rigorous growth period. Her achievements in driving technology initiatives set the organization up for excellence.

"The RadarFirst team is fantastic. The talent and culture of collaboration within this organization will accelerate our vision for growth," Wendy stated.

Wendy manages a team of Information Technology professionals with a mission to enhance the patented Radar Breach Guidance EngineTM. Her global experience positions her to successfully attract top talent with a diverse set of skills and knowledge.

These additions to the RadarFirst Executive team are ready to drive change and meet RadarFirst's goals to heighten the privacy industry, elevate the need for privacy incident management as critical to business functions, and demonstrate the intertwined nature of privacy to all organizational processes.

About RadarFirst

In today's complex world of data breach management, RadarFirst helps organizations protect personal data and usher in digital transformation through its expansive privacy incident management platform. With RadarFirst, organizations can easily resolve privacy and security incidents with a streamlined, operational approach that leverages the patented automation in the Radar Breach Guidance Engine TM. Within a rapidly evolving compliance landscape, RadarFirst accelerates efficiency across the entire incident management lifecycle and keeps organizations forever compliant with shifting regulations. Learn more at radarfirst.com .

