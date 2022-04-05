Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Announces April 27 Opening Date

Room and Suite Reservations for the Return of the Iconic Destination Begin Today and are Now Available for Stays on April 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palms Casino Resort today announced April 27, 2022 as the official public opening date for the legendary Las Vegas property, with room and suite reservations now being accepted at www.palms.com for stays beginning on April 28, 2022. This new chapter in Palms history will be celebrated with a fireworks extravaganza on opening night.

"It's an honor and a privilege for us to welcome everyone back to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas," notes San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Chairwoman Latisha Casas. "We look forward to introducing our guests to our rich history, culture and signature hospitality. We can't wait to make history together."

"From our locals to guests visiting from near and far, our goal is simple - to deliver a truly distinctive experience that makes you feel at home while you are in Las Vegas," adds Cynthia Kiser Murphey, General Manager for Palms Casino Resort.

Having undergone more than a $600 million renovation in 2019, Palms Casino Resort boasts a diverse mix of bars and restaurants, featuring the return of popular outlets such as the highly acclaimed Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel's BBQ by Chef Michael Symon. Casual dining options include Send Noodles and the debut of Serrano Vista Cafe. The resort will also offer guests an expansive resort pool area featuring a multi-level, sprawling 73,000-square-foot space offering two luxurious main pools and 39 unique cabanas, most with their own private pool. The space also features oversized daybeds and poolside lounge chairs throughout. Additional information regarding spa, food and beverage, entertainment, pool and nightlife offerings will be announced soon.

"April 27, 2022 is another milestone date for Palms, for Las Vegas and the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority," adds Murphey. "We are thrilled to welcome guests back to this spectacular resort and our entire Palms team looks forward to creating a lively and fun environment throughout the property."

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Set to reopen on April 27, 2022, Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. The resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority ("SMGHA") an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information visit http://www.palms.com/ or the Palms Press Room . Follow Palms on social media Facebook Twitter Instagram.

About San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority is a governmental instrumentality of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a federally recognized Indian tribe, created for the purpose of independently carrying out the investment in, and ownership and management of, gaming and hospitality businesses outside of the San Manuel Reservation.

